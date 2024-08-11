Sports
Dani's father, Miquel Olmo, is a former player and coach who was in charge of Catalan clubs Girona (2019) and Sabadell (2013/14) in La Liga 2.
The midfielder joined the Barca U-12 side back in 2008 and moved through the age categories before leaving for Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.
Olmo has played at Dinamo Zagreb from 2014 to 2020 and RB Leipzig from 2020 until 2024.
The 26-year-old won five league titles and three Cups with Dinamo Zagreab. In Germany, he claimed three more: winning two German Cups and a Super Cup.
The midfielder has admitted that he was offered Croatian citizenship during his stint at Dinamo Zagreb, with an eye on 2018 World Cup.