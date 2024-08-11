Sports

5 interesting facts about Barcelona's new signing Dani Olmo

Image credits: Getty

Father is a former player

Dani's father, Miquel Olmo, is a former player and coach who was in charge of Catalan clubs Girona (2019) and Sabadell (2013/14) in La Liga 2.

Image credits: Getty

First joined Barcelona in 2008

The midfielder joined the Barca U-12 side back in 2008 and moved through the age categories before leaving for Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

Image credits: Getty

10 years away from Barcelona

Olmo has played at Dinamo Zagreb from 2014 to 2020 and RB Leipzig from 2020 until 2024.

Image credits: Getty

11 trophies won at Croatia and Germany

The 26-year-old won five league titles and three Cups with Dinamo Zagreab. In Germany, he claimed three more: winning two German Cups and a Super Cup.

Image credits: Getty

He was offered Croatian citizenship

The midfielder has admitted that he was offered Croatian citizenship during his stint at Dinamo Zagreb,  with an eye on 2018 World Cup. 

Image credits: Getty
