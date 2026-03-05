Under-pressure Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa vows to fight for the La Liga title despite being 4 points behind Barcelona and facing injuries. After two straight losses, he stressed the team will compete as long as it’s mathematically possible.

Real Madrid will "keep fighting" as long as they mathematically have a chance of winning La Liga, after slipping four points behind Barcelona, under-pressure coach Alvaro Arbeloa said on Thursday.

Los Blancos visit Celta Vigo on Friday, hoping to move back within one point of Barcelona ahead of the reigning champions' match at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Real Madrid Won't Give Up Without a Fight

Madrid lost their lead at the top of the table with a defeat at Osasuna a fortnight ago, before being humbled at home by Getafe last weekend to increase the scrutiny on Arbeloa.

"We're four points behind, not 18. This is Real Madrid. As long as we can mathematically fight, we will, and if there ever comes a time when we can no longer fight, we will still keep fighting," said Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso as coach in January.

"In the dressing room, we're aware that there's still a lot of the season left.

"We've had two consecutive league defeats. Of course, at a club like Real Madrid, defeat is always difficult to handle because of the expectations and the pressure, but right now the only thing we're thinking about is tomorrow's match."

Real Madrid's Injury Concerns not an Excuse

Madrid have been hit badly by injuries in recent weeks.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes joined Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury against Getafe which will likely see him miss the World Cup in the summer.

Centre-back Dean Huijsen will also sit out the game at Celta through suspension.

"When you're winning and everyone is playing well, it's easy to wear this shirt," added Arbeloa, who insisted that he would not "make excuses" due to the injuries.

"We need to show our true potential now. It's in moments like these that you see if we're worthy of wearing this shirt and this badge."

Madrid to face Manchester City in their Opening Last-16 Leg

Real Madrid host Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 first leg next Wednesday.

Mbappe has travelled to Paris for treatment on his knee injury and Bellingham is in London, with both hoping to recover in time to face City.

Arbeloa said that any decisions about the players' fitness would be taken "by the medical services of Real Madrid".

