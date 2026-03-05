Arsenal’s narrow win at Brighton and Manchester City’s draw with Nottingham Forest has left the Gunners seven points clear. With fixtures running out, the title race is firmly in Arsenal’s hands, and the countdown to possible glory has begun.

Arsenal tightened their grip on the Premier League title race with a 1-0 win away at Brighton, while Manchester City dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. The results leave Mikel Arteta’s side seven points clear at the top of the table.

Bukayo Saka’s early strike proved decisive at the Amex Stadium, though Arsenal’s approach drew criticism. The Gunners registered just two shots on target all game, with goalkeeper David Raya going down three times for treatment. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler accused Arsenal of “doing what they want” and said he would never try to win in such a manner.

Manchester City twice led against Forest but were pegged back each time. Goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rodri were cancelled out by Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson. The draw means City remain seven points behind Arsenal, though they have a game in hand and will host the Gunners at the Etihad on April 19.

Arsenal’s Path To The Title

Arsenal have eight league fixtures remaining: Everton, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Newcastle, Fulham, West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace. If they win all of them, including the clash at the Etihad, they can be crowned champions with victory at West Ham on May 9.

City, meanwhile, face West Ham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Burnley, Everton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa. Even if they win every game except against Arsenal, they would still trail by 10 points after May 9, with only three matches left.

How Many Points Are Needed?

If Arsenal keep winning and City drop points against West Ham, Chelsea, Burnley, or Everton, the title could be decided even earlier. Arsenal’s home match against Fulham on May 2 could become decisive if City falter before then.

For Arsenal to clinch the crown in April, City would need to lose two games, including the head-to-head against Arsenal, and drop points in another. Otherwise, the Gunners’ trip to West Ham on May 9 remains the likeliest coronation date.

