Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Serbia vs Spain: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live streaming details

    Spain are the reigning Nations League champions, having defeated Croatia 5-4 in the final back in 2023. Luis de la Fuente's side, along with Serbia, are placed in League A Group 4 with Denmark and Switzerland. 

    football Serbia vs Spain: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live streaming details scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    Euro 2024 champions Spain will travel to the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade to take on Serbia in their opening fixture of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League on Thursday night. La Roja are the reigning Nations League champions, having defeated Croatia 5-4 in the final back in 2023. Luis de la Fuente's side, along with the Eagles, are placed in League A Group 4 with Denmark and Switzerland. 

    Also read: Salah gives update on Liverpool future after starring in win over Man United, says 'it's up to the club'

    Spain won a record fourth European championship trophy courtesy of defeating England 2-1 in the final held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.  Nico Williams and Mike Oyarzabal scored either side of Cole Palmer's equaliser to help La Roja clinch the Euros for the first time since 2012. 

    Fuente's side were by far the most dominant side in Germany, becoming the first nation to win all seven matches at a major tournament, and they also scored more goals (15) than any other side in Euros history. The 63-year-old tactician, who took charge of the Spanish national team in December 2022, has won 17 of his 21 matches as head coach. 

    Serbia, on the other hand, qualified for their second successive major tournament, having reached the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, but once again failed to progress beyond the group stage. Dragon Stojkovic's side failed to win any of their three Euro 2024 group stage fixtures in Germany, starting with a 1-0 defeat to England before sharing the spoils with Slovenia and Denmark. 

    Meanwhile, the Eagles had a successful Nations League campaign last time out, earning promotion to League A after winning four of their six matches to finish top of League B Group 4. The top two teams from each group progress to the next round, and Serbia might find it challenging to achieve top two finish in League A Group 4 this time around. 

    Probable Lineups

    Serbia probable starting lineup: Rajkovic, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Nedeljkovic,Lukic, Ilic, Zivkovic, Samardzic, S. Mitrovic, Jovic

    Spain probable starting lineup: Raya, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Oyarzabal

    Serbia vs Spain Schedule and Fixture

    The UEFA Nations League match between Serbia and Spain will take place at Red Star Stadium on Friday (September 6) at 12:15 AM IST.

    Serbia vs Spain Live Streaming Details

    The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League matches in India will be available on Sony Sport network. Meanwhile, the football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio TV and Sony LIV.  

    Also read: Portugal vs Croatia: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live Streaming Details

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Portugal vs Croatia: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live Streaming Details scr

    Portugal vs Croatia: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live Streaming Details

    football La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe nets double as Real Madrid beat Real Betis 2-0 scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe nets double as Real Madrid beat Real Betis 2-0

    football La Liga 2024-25: Reigning champions Real Madrid held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Las Palmas scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Reigning champions Real Madrid held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Las Palmas

    football Europa Conference League 2024-25: Chelsea go through to group stage despite losing 2-1 against Servette scr

    Europa Conference League 2024-25: Chelsea go through to group stage despite losing 2-1 against Servette

    football Suresh Gopi Reveals His Favorite Footballer at Thrissur Magic FC Jersey Launch scr

    Suresh Gopi Reveals His Favorite Footballer at Thrissur Magic FC Jersey Launch

    Recent Stories

    Weight loss to pain relief: 6 Unexpected benefits of laughing more RTM

    Weight loss to pain relief: 6 Unexpected benefits of laughing more

    TVS Jupiter 110 2024 edition launched: Check features, specs, price and more gcw

    TVS Jupiter 110 2024 edition launched: Check features, specs, price and more

    7 EASY step to wear a nauvari saree perfectly gcw

    7 EASY steps to wear a nauvari saree perfectly

    7 EASY step to wear a nauvari saree perfectly gcw

    7 EASY steps to wear a nauvari saree perfectly

    Suchi Leaks: Who is Suchitra? Why did she reveal Tamil film industry secrets? Read details RBA

    Suchi Leaks: Who is Suchitra? Why did she reveal Tamil film industry secrets? Read details

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon