Serbia vs Spain: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live streaming details

Euro 2024 champions Spain will travel to the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade to take on Serbia in their opening fixture of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League on Thursday night. La Roja are the reigning Nations League champions, having defeated Croatia 5-4 in the final back in 2023. Luis de la Fuente's side, along with the Eagles, are placed in League A Group 4 with Denmark and Switzerland.

Spain won a record fourth European championship trophy courtesy of defeating England 2-1 in the final held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14. Nico Williams and Mike Oyarzabal scored either side of Cole Palmer's equaliser to help La Roja clinch the Euros for the first time since 2012.

Fuente's side were by far the most dominant side in Germany, becoming the first nation to win all seven matches at a major tournament, and they also scored more goals (15) than any other side in Euros history. The 63-year-old tactician, who took charge of the Spanish national team in December 2022, has won 17 of his 21 matches as head coach.

Serbia, on the other hand, qualified for their second successive major tournament, having reached the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, but once again failed to progress beyond the group stage. Dragon Stojkovic's side failed to win any of their three Euro 2024 group stage fixtures in Germany, starting with a 1-0 defeat to England before sharing the spoils with Slovenia and Denmark.

Meanwhile, the Eagles had a successful Nations League campaign last time out, earning promotion to League A after winning four of their six matches to finish top of League B Group 4. The top two teams from each group progress to the next round, and Serbia might find it challenging to achieve top two finish in League A Group 4 this time around.

Probable Lineups

Serbia probable starting lineup: Rajkovic, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Nedeljkovic,Lukic, Ilic, Zivkovic, Samardzic, S. Mitrovic, Jovic

Spain probable starting lineup: Raya, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Oyarzabal

Serbia vs Spain Schedule and Fixture

The UEFA Nations League match between Serbia and Spain will take place at Red Star Stadium on Friday (September 6) at 12:15 AM IST.

Serbia vs Spain Live Streaming Details

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League matches in India will be available on Sony Sport network. Meanwhile, the football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio TV and Sony LIV.

