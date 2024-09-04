Portugal vs Croatia: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live Streaming Details

The last meeting between these sides was back in June in a friendly and it ended 2-1 in favour of Croatia. Luka Modric and Ante Budimir netted either side of Diogo Jota's equaliser.

Portugal and Croatia kickoff their latest UEFA Nations League campaign with a League A Group 1 fixture at Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon on Thursday night (September 5).

Portugal had an eventful Euro 2024 campaign, but the 2016 European champions ultimately went out in the quarterfinal stage, courtesy of losing out to France on penalties. It was Pepe's last appearance for the Selecao as the 41-year-old central defender decided to hung up his boots, while legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is showing no signs of slowing down at 39.

Though Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net at Euro 2024, the five time Ballon d'Or winner is poised to add to his tally of 130 international goals. The Al Nassr player has started the new season with four goals from as many games for the Saudi Pro League side.

Portugal, who won two major titles under the stewardship of Fernando Santos, decided to part ways with the 69-year-old tactician after the quarterfinal exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Roberto Martinez, who took charge of Selecao in January 2023, will be under more pressure to compete for prizes, particularly given the abundance of talent available to him.

Croatian, on the other hand, will be aiming to go one step further than in 2023, when they were beaten by Spain in the final. After finishing second and third in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups respectively, the Chequered Ones fell in the first hurdle in Germany this year. The Luka Modric led side got eliminated at the Euro 2024 group stage after recording one defeat and two draws from three outings.

The golden generation of Croatian football seems to be coming to an end and head Zlatko Dalic will be hoping to add more fresh legs into the side, groom them and land some silverware.

Probable Lineups

Portugal probable starting lineup: Costa, Dalot, Dias, A. Silva, Mendes, Palhinha, Vitinha, B. Silva, Fernandes, Leao, Ronaldo

Croatia probable starting lineup: Livakovic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, L. Sucic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Ivanusec

Portugal vs Croatia Schedule and Fixture

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Croatia will take place at Estadio do Benfica on Friday at 12:15 AM IST.

Portugal vs Croatia Live Streaming Details

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League matches in India will be available on Sony Sport network. Meanwhile, the football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio TV and Sony LIV.

