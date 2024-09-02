Salah gives update on Liverpool future after starring in win over Man United, says 'it's up to the club'

Mohamed Salah delivered a masterclass at Old Trafford as Liverpool secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United in their Premier League clash on Sunday. The Egyptian forward played a pivotal role in the win, setting up the first two goals for Luis Diaz and scoring the third himself. This performance marked his seventh consecutive goal-scoring visit to the iconic stadium, bringing his tally to an impressive 10 goals in these encounters. Salah has now netted 15 times in 16 games against United, showcasing his remarkable consistency and dominance over the Red Devils.

As Salah savoured the victory, he hinted that this could potentially be his final appearance at Old Trafford as a Liverpool player. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the future remains uncertain.

Salah revealed, "I was coming to the game and I said, 'look, it could be the last time (at Old Trafford).' Nobody from the club has talked to me yet about contracts. It's not up to me, it's up to the club but we will see. As you know, it's my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to think about it (the contract). I feel I'm free to play football and we'll see what's going to happen next year."

Salah's impact was undeniable as Liverpool dominated the match. Reflecting on the ease of their victory, he admitted surprise at how open the game was, stating, "I agree with you. I was surprised because the game was open. It could have finished five or six."

Liverpool's win was also a significant milestone for their manager, Arne Slot. He became the first Liverpool boss since Bob Paisley in 1975 to win his inaugural league game against United and the first to do so at Old Trafford since George Kay in 1936.

Slot expressed his pride in the achievement, saying, "It was special to be involved, but only special if you win it. Everything you want to see as a manager you saw in this game."

The defeat was a harsh blow for United's manager Erik ten Hag, who faced mounting criticism following the heavy loss. Ten Hag was candid about the shortcomings, stating, "I don't want to talk about positives. There are but we have to take this defeat. It hurts, especially for our fans. We have to be humble. All three goals are mistakes from us, individual errors, and Liverpool were clinical in their finishing."

One of the key concerns for Ten Hag was the performance of Casemiro, who was substituted at halftime after a difficult first half where he conceded possession twice, leading to Liverpool's early goals. Despite the tough outing, Ten Hag reassured that Casemiro would recover from the experience.

"I met him after the game in the dressing-room. Why I subbed him was because we are 2-0 down and against an opponent like Liverpool with their qualities, we have to take risks because we want to come back. He showed so often that he's a great character and he will show it again. I'm sure he will bounce back," the Dutchman said.

Latest Videos