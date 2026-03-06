Chelsea legend John Terry explained his long-standing dislike for Tottenham, recalling abuse from Spurs fans when he was a 14-year-old ball boy. Terry said the incident shaped his rivalry.

Chelsea icon John Terry has revealed the roots of his animosity towards Tottenham Hotspur, dating back to his teenage years at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on the Flashscore podcast with Petr Cech, Terry recalled being abused by Spurs supporters while working as a ball boy at the age of 14. He said the incident left a lasting impression and fueled his hatred for the North London club.

“They were abusing me, throwing stuff at me, and it was like, wow, I feel it. I really feel, and that just stayed with me,” Terry explained. “I hate Spurs. Honestly, it’s really clear. And when you’re at a club for so long, that rivalry becomes part of you.”

Proud Record Against Spurs

Terry expressed pride in Chelsea’s dominance over Tottenham during his career, highlighting that the Blues never lost a home game against Spurs while he was at the club. “They hate me as much as I hate them, this is fine,” he added.

The former England captain faced Tottenham 32 times, winning 17 and losing just six. He scored three goals against them and was sent off twice in Premier League encounters.

Mocking Tottenham’s Trophy Cabinet

Terry has continued to stoke the rivalry even after retirement. Last year, he mocked former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara’s claim that Tottenham were bigger globally than Chelsea.

In a cheeky response, Terry ridiculed Spurs’ lack of silverware, joking that their trophy cabinet tour would take less than a minute. “They’ve asked me to get there at 5.29 and said they’ll take me round the trophy cabinet and have me in my seat by kick-off. That’s how miles off it they are,” he quipped.

Chelsea are currently battling for Champions League qualification, while Tottenham sit just above the relegation zone, fighting to avoid the drop.