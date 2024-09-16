KBFC vs PFC: Rahul KP's reckless tackle on Luka Majcen sparks outrage (WATCH)

Kerala Blasters suffered 2-1 defeat in their ISL opener in Kochi on Sunday. Meanwhile, KBFC player Rahul KP's reckless tackle on Luka Majcen has stolen the headlines, drawing criticism from fans and raising concerns about player safety.

Kerala Blasters had a disappointing start to the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL), losing 2-1 versus Punjab FC in front of their own supporters in Kochi. Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzjlak scored either side of Jesus Jimenez's 92nd-minute equaliser.

Apart from the loss, Blasters player Rahul KP is facing severe criticism for a reckless tackle on Punjab's Majcen. Social media is abuzz with criticism directed at Rahul for the unnecessary and dangerous tackle on the Slovenian.

The incident occurred during the final minutes of the match when Rahul and Majcen went for an aerial ball. The KBFC winger came running in at full speed and crashed into Majcen. PFC bench went furious with the foul and both sets of players and coaching staffs had a go at each other before the referees intervened.

Many on social media have pointed out that the foul could have resulted in a serious injury. Majcen suffered a head injury and fell to the ground. Watch the video...

Majcen came off the bench in the second half turned the tide in Punjab FC's favour. The Slovenian attacker broke the deadlock in the 86th-minute after Leo Augustine was fouled inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Though Jimenez headed home from Pritam Kotals' perfect cross to make score 1-1, Majcen provided the assist for Mrzljak to score the winner five minutes into the injury time.

Kerala Blasters will play host to East Bengal on Sunday (September 22), while PFC will welcome Odisha FC for their first home fixture of the season on Friday.

