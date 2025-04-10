user
AP and Telangana Weather, April 10: Intense heat with rain? Check updates

AP and Telangana Weather, April 10: Expect extremely hot temperatures across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday. Take precautions and stay safe!

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, April 10: Thursday will see extremely hot temperatures across key cities. Some cities will witness sunny skies while others may have scattered thunderstorms. Let’s look at the forecast.
 

article_image2

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Mostly sunny skies on Thursday. It’s essential to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors, as the sun will be intense throughout the day.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Visakhapatnam will see a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies. It’s a good idea to carry an umbrella or raincoat, as the rain may surprise you. 


Warangal
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Warangal will be under mostly sunny skies. Wearing light, breathable clothing, staying in the shade, and drinking plenty of water will be crucial.

Also read: Top 6 heat-resistant plants to keep your garden thriving THIS summer!

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 44°C
Partly sunny skies and extremely hot conditions. Drink plenty of water and take necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.

