AP and Telangana Weather, April 10: Intense heat with rain? Check updates

AP and Telangana Weather, April 10: Expect extremely hot temperatures across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday. Take precautions and stay safe!

AP and Telangana Weather, April 10 : Thursday will see extremely hot temperatures across key cities. Some cities will witness sunny skies while others may have scattered thunderstorms. Let’s look at the forecast.

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Mostly sunny skies on Thursday. It’s essential to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors, as the sun will be intense throughout the day.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Visakhapatnam will see a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies. It’s a good idea to carry an umbrella or raincoat, as the rain may surprise you.