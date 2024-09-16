Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dani Olmo injury: Barcelona midfielder ruled out for 5 weeks

    Dani Olmo suffered a hamstring injury during Barcelona's 4-1 La Liga win away to Girona on Sunday. The Spaniard has been in phenomenal form since moving to Catalonia from RB Leipzig this summer, having scored three goals in as many appearances so far. 

    football Dani Olmo injury: Barcelona midfielder ruled out for 5 weeks scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 7:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 7:32 PM IST

    Barcelona have been hit with yet another injury as key player Dani Olmo has bee ruled out for up to five weeks. The Spanish midfielder suffered a hamstring injury during his team's 4-1 La Liga win away to Girona on Sunday. The 26-year-old has been in phenomenal form since moving to Catalonia from RB Leipzig this summer, having scored three goals in as many appearances so far. 

    Also read: La Liga 2024-25: Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez off the mark as Atletico Madrid thrash Valencia 3-0

    Olmo has joined the likes of Marc Bernal, Gavi, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo and Fermin Lopez on the sidelines. Bernal suffered a cruciate ligament in only the second game of the season, while Lopez, is nursing a muscle injury since the start of the month. 

    Barcelona have won each of their five La Liga games this season and are comfortably sitting at the summit of the standings, with 15 points to their name, four clear of the chasing pack. On Sunday, Hansi Flick's side clinched all three points against Girona courtesy of Lamine Yamal's first-half brace and one goal each from Olmo and Pedri in the second-half at Montilivi. 

    Olmo scored Barca's third goal of the night in the 47th-minute, but was substituted on the hour-mark owing because of the injury. "Tests conducted this Monday morning on Dani Olmo have revealed that the Barcelona forward has injured his right hamstring," said Barcelona in a statement. "He is expected to be unavailable for the next four to five weeks."

    Barcelona begin their 2024-25 Champions League campaign away to Monaco on Thursday before traveling to El Madrigal to take on Villarreal. Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are slated to play back-to-back games against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the Champions League and La Liga respectively, towards the end of October. 

    Also read: Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Super sub Harvey Barnes scores a screamer for the Magpies (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ajax fans riot in Amsterdam over postponement of Eredivisie matches scr

    Ajax fans riot in Amsterdam over postponement of Eredivisie matches

    football Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Super sub Harvey Barnes scores a screamer for the Magpies (WATCH) scr

    Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Super sub Harvey Barnes scores a screamer for the Magpies (WATCH)

    football La Liga 2024-25: Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez off the mark as Atletico Madrid thrash Valencia 3-0 scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez off the mark as Atletico Madrid thrash Valencia 3-0

    football Kerala Blasters Suffer Home Defeat Against Punjab FC in ISL Opener scr

    ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters suffer 2-1 home-defeat against Punjab FC

    football Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    Recent Stories

    6 tips to increase height in children naturally gcw

    6 tips to increase height in children naturally

    FREE auto rides to massive discounts in shopping: Here's how Surat plans to celebrate PM Modi's birthday gcw

    FREE auto rides to massive discounts in shopping: Here's how Surat plans to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: A look into the couple's first marriages, age difference RKK

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: A look into the couple's first marriages, age difference

    cricket Sri Lanka announce squad for home Test series against New Zealand scr

    Sri Lanka announce squad for home Test series against New Zealand

    Yogi Adityanath describes Pakistan as 'cancer to humanity', says 'only surgical action can address it' gcw

    Yogi Adityanath describes Pakistan as 'cancer to humanity', says 'only surgical action can address it'

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon