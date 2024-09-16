Dani Olmo injury: Barcelona midfielder ruled out for 5 weeks

Dani Olmo suffered a hamstring injury during Barcelona's 4-1 La Liga win away to Girona on Sunday. The Spaniard has been in phenomenal form since moving to Catalonia from RB Leipzig this summer, having scored three goals in as many appearances so far.

Barcelona have been hit with yet another injury as key player Dani Olmo has bee ruled out for up to five weeks. The Spanish midfielder suffered a hamstring injury during his team's 4-1 La Liga win away to Girona on Sunday. The 26-year-old has been in phenomenal form since moving to Catalonia from RB Leipzig this summer, having scored three goals in as many appearances so far.

Olmo has joined the likes of Marc Bernal, Gavi, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo and Fermin Lopez on the sidelines. Bernal suffered a cruciate ligament in only the second game of the season, while Lopez, is nursing a muscle injury since the start of the month.

Barcelona have won each of their five La Liga games this season and are comfortably sitting at the summit of the standings, with 15 points to their name, four clear of the chasing pack. On Sunday, Hansi Flick's side clinched all three points against Girona courtesy of Lamine Yamal's first-half brace and one goal each from Olmo and Pedri in the second-half at Montilivi.

Olmo scored Barca's third goal of the night in the 47th-minute, but was substituted on the hour-mark owing because of the injury. "Tests conducted this Monday morning on Dani Olmo have revealed that the Barcelona forward has injured his right hamstring," said Barcelona in a statement. "He is expected to be unavailable for the next four to five weeks."

Barcelona begin their 2024-25 Champions League campaign away to Monaco on Thursday before traveling to El Madrigal to take on Villarreal. Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are slated to play back-to-back games against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the Champions League and La Liga respectively, towards the end of October.

