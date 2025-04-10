user
user icon

Gujarat Weather, April 10: Scorching temperatures and bright sun

Gujarat Weather, April 10: Extreme heat in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Stay safe! Get the latest temperature updates and heatwave safety tips.

 

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 7:15 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 10: Major cities in Gujarat will witness very high temperatures and bright sun. If you need to be outside, take breaks in shaded areas or cool indoor spaces to prevent overheating. Let’s look at the forecast below. 
 

article_image2

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Extremely hot weather. Make sure to drink plenty of water and protect yourself from the sun if you must be outdoors.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Surat
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Surat will experience mostly sunny skies. It’s crucial to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.


article_image3

Vadodara
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Sunscreen, a hat, and light clothing are essential to minimize exposure to the intense sun. Drinking water regularly will also help prevent dehydration.

Also read: Top 6 heat-resistant plants to keep your garden thriving THIS summer!

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 40°C
It will be very warm throughout the day. Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours if possible.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tahawwur Rana extradition: Multi-agency team to grill 26/11 conspirator upon arrival in India anr

Tahawwur Rana extradition: Multi-agency team to grill 26/11 conspirator upon arrival in India

Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India: 'Big success...' Amit Shah credits Modi govt's strong diplomacy anr

Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India: 'Big success...' Amit Shah credits Modi govt's strong diplomacy

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds all MLA meet to discuss NEET exemption from Tamil Nadu ddr

MK Stalin renews call for NEET exemption, slams AIADMK's 'politics'

Uttarakhand: 15 new inmates test HIV positive at Haridwar district jail ddr

15 jail inmates test HIV positive in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi: 'Silent on US tariffs, 56-inch chest nowhere' (WATCH) ddr

Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi: 'Silent on US tariffs, 56-inch chest nowhere' (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Tahawwur Rana extradition: Multi-agency team to grill 26/11 conspirator upon arrival in India anr

Tahawwur Rana extradition: Multi-agency team to grill 26/11 conspirator upon arrival in India

Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India: 'Big success...' Amit Shah credits Modi govt's strong diplomacy anr

Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India: 'Big success...' Amit Shah credits Modi govt's strong diplomacy

AP and Telangana Weather, April 10: Intense heat with rain? Check updates iwh

AP and Telangana Weather, April 10: Intense heat with rain? Check updates

Maharashtra Weather, April 10: Brace for sizzling heat on Thursday iwh

Maharashtra Weather, April 10: Brace for sizzling heat on Thursday

Delhi Weather, April 10: Hot and cloudy Thursday ahead stay safe iwh

Delhi Weather, April 10: Hot and cloudy Thursday ahead; stay safe

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon