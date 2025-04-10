Gujarat Weather, April 10: Scorching temperatures and bright sun

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather, April 10: Extreme heat in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Stay safe! Get the latest temperature updates and heatwave safety tips.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 10: Major cities in Gujarat will witness very high temperatures and bright sun. If you need to be outside, take breaks in shaded areas or cool indoor spaces to prevent overheating. Let’s look at the forecast below.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 42°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 43°C

Extremely hot weather. Make sure to drink plenty of water and protect yourself from the sun if you must be outdoors.

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Surat will experience mostly sunny skies. It’s crucial to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel: 42°C

Sunscreen, a hat, and light clothing are essential to minimize exposure to the intense sun. Drinking water regularly will also help prevent dehydration.

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 40°C

It will be very warm throughout the day. Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours if possible.

