Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Super sub Harvey Barnes scores a screamer for the Magpies (WATCH)

    Mario Lemina's 36th-minute opener was canceled out by Fabian Schar's long-range strike 15 minutes from time, before Barnes smashed home from 25-yards out. 

    football Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Super sub Harvey Barnes scores a screamer for the Magpies (WATCH) scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Super sub Harvey Barnes scored a screamer as Newcastle United came from behind to secure a 2-1 Premier League-win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday (September 15). Mario Lemina's 36th-minute opener was canceled out by Fabian Schar's long-range strike 15 minutes from time. 

    Also read: La Liga 2024-25: Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez off the mark as Atletico Madrid thrash Valencia 3-0

    Newcastle manager Eddie How introduced Barnes in place of Alexander Isak at the interval and the midfielder scored the winner from 25-yeards out in the 80th-minute. The Englishman cut inside from the left, got past Matt Doherty, and unleased a powerful right-footed strike into the top right corner. It was the 26-year-old's second goal of the season from four appearances.

    Wolves took the lead courtesy of a well-worked team goal in the first-half. Jorgen Strand-Larsen was released down the right channel and the Norwegian's low cross found Lemina at the far post following a clever little dummy from Joao Gomes. The Gabonese footballer comfortably slotted home from close range. 

    In the 75th-minute, Newcastle leveled the score through a stunning long-range strike from centre-back Fabian Schar. The 32-year-old's shot from 30-yards out deflected off Craig Dawson's head and went into the back of the net. 

    The result helped Newcastle to record their best start to the Premier League in 29-years. The Magpies have registered three wins and one draw from their first four games and are sitting at the third spot in the English top flight standings. 

    Howe's men will next travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday (September 21), while Wolves' next opponents are Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round, which will take place at Falmer Stadium in the mid-week.

    Also read: ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters suffer 2-1 home-defeat against Punjab FC

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football La Liga 2024-25: Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez off the mark as Atletico Madrid thrash Valencia 3-0 scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez off the mark as Atletico Madrid thrash Valencia 3-0

    football Kerala Blasters Suffer Home Defeat Against Punjab FC in ISL Opener scr

    ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters suffer 2-1 home-defeat against Punjab FC

    football Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    football Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    football Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    Recent Stories

    Donald Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh desired to 'fight & die' for Ukraine, help China; dubbed Pakistan as 'corrupt' snt

    Trump assassination suspect desired to 'fight & die' for Ukraine, help China; dubbed Pakistan as 'corrupt'

    'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt shk

    'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt

    Travelling with children on trains? Know ticket rules for kids AJR

    Travelling with children on trains? Know ticket rules for kids

    Want clear glass skin? Avoid THESE foods for a radiant glow NTI

    Want clear glass skin? Avoid THESE foods for a radiant glow

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married; share FIRST pictures together [PICTURES] ATG

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married; share FIRST pictures together [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon