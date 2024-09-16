Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Super sub Harvey Barnes scores a screamer for the Magpies (WATCH)

Mario Lemina's 36th-minute opener was canceled out by Fabian Schar's long-range strike 15 minutes from time, before Barnes smashed home from 25-yards out.

Super sub Harvey Barnes scored a screamer as Newcastle United came from behind to secure a 2-1 Premier League-win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday (September 15). Mario Lemina's 36th-minute opener was canceled out by Fabian Schar's long-range strike 15 minutes from time.

Newcastle manager Eddie How introduced Barnes in place of Alexander Isak at the interval and the midfielder scored the winner from 25-yeards out in the 80th-minute. The Englishman cut inside from the left, got past Matt Doherty, and unleased a powerful right-footed strike into the top right corner. It was the 26-year-old's second goal of the season from four appearances.

Wolves took the lead courtesy of a well-worked team goal in the first-half. Jorgen Strand-Larsen was released down the right channel and the Norwegian's low cross found Lemina at the far post following a clever little dummy from Joao Gomes. The Gabonese footballer comfortably slotted home from close range.

In the 75th-minute, Newcastle leveled the score through a stunning long-range strike from centre-back Fabian Schar. The 32-year-old's shot from 30-yards out deflected off Craig Dawson's head and went into the back of the net.

The result helped Newcastle to record their best start to the Premier League in 29-years. The Magpies have registered three wins and one draw from their first four games and are sitting at the third spot in the English top flight standings.

Howe's men will next travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday (September 21), while Wolves' next opponents are Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round, which will take place at Falmer Stadium in the mid-week.

