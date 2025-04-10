Maharashtra Weather, April 10: Brace for sizzling heat on Thursday

India News
Major cities in Maharashtra will witness scorching heat on Thursday. Let's take a closer look at the weather conditions for key cities.
Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Very hot day with bright sunshine.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 41°C
The sun will be intense. Mostly sunny skies.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Hydrate regularly to avoid heat-related issues.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel: 41°C
