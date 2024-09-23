Mohun Bagan vs North East United: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Mohun Bagan are heading into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC in the 2024-25 ISL opener last week, while North East United edged past tournament debutants Mohammedan SC 1-0 last time out.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to avenge the loss to North East United FC in the Durand Cup final earlier this year when they play host to the Highlanders in the Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at Salt Lake Stadium on Monday (September 23). NEUFC secured their first ever title courtesy of defeating the Mariners in the title-decider of the 133rd edition of the tournament in Kolkata on August 31.

Mohun Bagan started the 2024-25 ISL season with a 2-2 draw in front of their own supporters in Kolkata on September 13. The Mariners shared the spoils despite taking a 2-0 lead in the first-half courtesy of Tiri's own goal and Alberto Rodriguez's 28th-minute effort. The Islanders fought back in the second-half and netted two goals in the final 20 minutes through Tiri and Thaer Krouma. Five days later, Jose Molina's side played out a goalless draw with Ravshan in the AFC Cup.

Mohun Bagan are now desperate to secure their first win of the season. Despite having more than 60% of possession, Molina's side recorded just two shots on target in the entire match against the Tajikistan club at Salt Lake Stadium. The Spanish tactician will be hoping for the likes of Jason Cummings and Dimitrios Petratos to fire on all cylinders at the third time of asking in front their own supporters.

North East United FC, on the other hand, started the 2024-25 ISL season positively, taking all three points away to tournament debutants Mohammedan SC at Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday (September 16). Substitute Alaeddine Ajaraie's lone goal in the 94th-minute separated the two sides in Kolkata. Jitin MS, who scored four goals in Durand Cup, continued his impressive form with a Man of the match performance versus MSC. The Kerala-born attacker was a constant threat down the wings but lacked composure in front of goal.

Probable Lineups

Mohun Bagan probable starting lineup: Vishal Kaith, Ashish Rai, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Greg Stewart, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak, Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitrios Petratos, Liston Colaco

North East United probable starting lineup: Gurmeet , Dinesh Singh, Michael Zabaco, Asheer Akhtar, Buanthanglun Samte, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Mayakannan Muthu, Nestor Albiach, Parthib Gogoi, Ajaraie, Jithin MS

Mohun Bagan vs North East United schedule and fixture

The ISL 2024-25 fixture between Mohun Bagan and North East United will take place at Salt Lake Stadium at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (September 23)

Mohun Bagan vs North East United live streaming details

The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and North East United will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.

