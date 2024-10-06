La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal

The result has helped Real Madrid to take their tally to 21 points from nine La Liga games, level on points with leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Real Madrid drew the first blood inside the opening 14 minutes thanks to Valverde's stunning strike. Luka Modric played the corner kick to Valverede outside the box and the Uruguayan took one touch before driving it into the bottom corner.

In response, Nicolas Pepe's header from Alex Baena's cross struck the crossbar and went out. The visitors appealed for a penalty early in the second half when Aurelien Tchouameni, playing at centr-back, pulled down Thierno Barry, but the 21-year-old striker was offside.

The home side doubled their lead 17 minutes time, once again through a stunning long-range effort, this time from Vinicius. The Brazilian forward's right-footed strike from approximately 22 yards out went past Villarreal goalkeeper Diego Conde's outstretched left hand and into the top corner. It was the 24-year-old's fourth goal from nine league games this season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had chances to further extend their lead with Antonio Rudiger's header going over the bar and Jude Bellingham's lone ranger strike went wide.

Meanwhile, the night became sour for the reigning league champions as their right-back Dani Carvajal was stretchered off during the added time of the second half. The Spanish international collided with Yeremy Pino and visibly looked uncomfortable holding his knee.

"It seems a serious knee injury, it will be looked at in the coming hours," Real manager Ancelotti told reporters.

"The players are sad, worried, because something happened that happens a lot, because of the calendar, and it happened to a very, very important player of us."

Las Palmas 0-0 Celta Vigo

In the other match of the day, Celta Vigo edged past Las Palmas 1-0, despite playing the majority of the second half with nine man. The Sky Blues took the lead through Borja Iglesias' 28th-minute effort.

Nine minutes into the second-half, Celta midfielder Ilaix Moriba was sent off for two yellow card offences, and two minutes later, Iago Aspas was also given his marching orders, also for two yellow cards.

Nevertheless, the Sky Blues held on to the slender lead and secured their fourth league-win of the season. They are now occupying ninth spot in the La Liga table, with 13 points to their name. Las Palmas, on the other hand, are the only team yet to win in the league.

