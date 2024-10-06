Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal

    The result has helped Real Madrid to take their tally to 21 points from nine La Liga games, level on points with leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand. 

    football La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr found the back of the net as Real Madrid got the better of Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday night (local time). The result has helped Los Blancos to take their tally to 21 points from nine games, level on points with leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand. 

    Also read: Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup

    Real Madrid drew the first blood inside the opening 14 minutes thanks to Valverde's stunning strike. Luka Modric played the corner kick to Valverede outside the box and the Uruguayan took one touch before driving it into the bottom corner. 

    In response, Nicolas Pepe's header from Alex Baena's cross struck the crossbar and went out. The visitors appealed for a penalty early in the second half when Aurelien Tchouameni, playing at centr-back, pulled down Thierno Barry, but the 21-year-old striker was offside. 

    The home side doubled their lead 17 minutes time, once again through a stunning long-range effort, this time from Vinicius. The Brazilian forward's right-footed strike from approximately 22 yards out went past Villarreal goalkeeper Diego Conde's outstretched left hand and into the top corner. It was the 24-year-old's fourth goal from nine league games this season. 

    Carlo Ancelotti's side had chances to further extend their lead with Antonio Rudiger's header going over the bar and Jude Bellingham's lone ranger strike went wide. 

    Meanwhile, the night became sour for the reigning league champions as their right-back Dani Carvajal was stretchered off during the added time of the second half. The Spanish international collided with Yeremy Pino and visibly looked uncomfortable holding his knee.

    "It seems a serious knee injury, it will be looked at in the coming hours," Real manager Ancelotti told reporters. 

    "The players are sad, worried, because something happened that happens a lot, because of the calendar, and it happened to a very, very important player of us."

    Las Palmas 0-0 Celta Vigo

    In the other match of the day, Celta Vigo edged past Las Palmas 1-0, despite playing the majority of the second half with nine man. The Sky Blues took the lead through Borja Iglesias' 28th-minute effort. 

    Nine minutes into the second-half, Celta midfielder Ilaix Moriba was sent off for two yellow card offences, and two minutes later, Iago Aspas was also given his marching orders, also for two yellow cards. 

    Nevertheless, the Sky Blues held on to the slender lead and secured their fourth league-win of the season. They are now occupying ninth spot in the La Liga table, with 13 points to their name. Las Palmas, on the other hand, are the only team yet to win in the league. 

    Also read: Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Al Nassr vs Al Orobah: Saudi Pro League match preview, probable lineups and live steaming scr

    Al Nassr vs Al Orobah: Saudi Pro League match preview, probable lineups and live steaming

    football Toronto vs Inter Miami: MLS match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Toronto vs Inter Miami: MLS match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Premier League: Manchester city captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance scr

    Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

    football Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup scr

    Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup

    football Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Recent Stories

    National Film Award canceled for Jani Master amid ongoing sexual harassment investigation, Read more NTI

    National Film Award canceled for Jani Master amid ongoing sexual harassment investigation, Read more

    Frontier Airlines flight catches fire on arrival in Las Vegas, FAA launches probe dmn

    Frontier Airlines flight catches fire while landing at Las Vegas airport; dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes spiritual blessings with Bhagwat Gita from Aniruddhacharya NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes spiritual blessings with Bhagwat Gita from Aniruddhacharya

    Zinc deficiency? Try these foods high in zinc for better health dmn

    Zinc deficiency? Try these foods high in zinc for better health

    Zinc deficiency? Try these foods high in zinc for better health dmn

    Zinc deficiency? Try these foods high in zinc for better health

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon