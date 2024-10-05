Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

Kyle Walker is in his eighth season in Manchester, he has played 201 times for Man City in the top flight after 183 games for Tottenham Hotspur and 15 with Aston Villa.

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is set to make his 400th appearance in the Premier League on Saturday against Fulham. The full-back is in his eighth season in Manchester, he has played 201 times for Man City in the top flight after 183 games for Tottenham Hotspur and 15 with Aston Villa.

Also read: Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup

Walker has been one of the most dynamic right-back's in world football in the last decade or so. The 34-year-old continues to be an integral part of Pep Guardiola's plans and the Englishman is showing no signs of slowing down.

The England international has the joint-highest win rate of any player with 400 appearances in the Premier League (64%, level with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville). Moreover, only four players have ever lifted the title on more occasions than Walker. The full-back, who joined Man City in 2017, has been part of all six league triumphs under Guardiola.

Walker is one of the quickest players in the league, with a fastest recorded sprint of 37.31 kmh. Apart from speed, he is a strong fella, who is exceptionally good with his tackling and interceptions. The veteran is brilliant with his overlapping runs and over the years he has also grown into a solid centre-back.

The Englishman has won a total of 17 club trophies, including a treble with Man City in 2023. " I don't have any doubts about Kyle and his physicality," said Guardiola.

"He can play whenever Kyle is focused on what he has to do. I'm happy he's back in the national team. The milestone is unbelievable, and I think this win rate is not just spectacular, it's superior.

"That's why I congratulate him, because that means how consistent you are and how many games you play and have few injuries. His physicality is out of the norm."

Also read: Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban reduced after successful appeal

Latest Videos