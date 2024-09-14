Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener

    Mohun Bagan struck twice in the firs-half courtesy of Tiri's own goal and Alberto Rodriguez's 28th-minute strike. But the Islanders fought back in the second half, pulled one back through Tiri's 70th-minute effort, before Thaer Krouma's late equaliser shared the spoils in Kolkata. 

    football ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 9:21 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

    Mumbai City FC came from behind to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 opener  at Sal Lake Stadium on Friday. The hosts struck twice in the firs-half courtesy of Tiri's own goal and Alberto Rodriguez's strike. The Islanders pulled one back through Tiri 20 minutes from time, before Thaer Krouma's late equaliser shared the spoils in Kolkata. 

    Also read: Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager agrees new three-year deal, set to stay still 2027

    Mumbai City's Bipin Singh put the ball inside the net within the opening four minutes but it was ruled out for off side. Nevertheless, the hosts drew the first blood five minutes later thanks to Liston Colaco, whose cross from the left bounced off keeper Phurba Lachenpa, before deflecting off Tiri and going into the back of net. 

    Mumbai City could have equalised in the 14th-minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte delivered a pin pint cross from the right, but Nikos Karelis failed to keep his header on target. The Mariners doubled the lead in the 28th-minuite. Right-back Ashish Rai's cross to the far post was headed back into the danger area by Greg Stewart and Rodriguez slotted home from 12 yards. 

    After the interval, the Islanders kept pushing for their first goal of the season and deservedly got it in the 70th-minute. Tiri and Subhasish battled to get on the end of substitute Noufal PN's cross, and the ball bounced in the Spaniard's favour, who struck home from close range.

    Noufal was a live wire down the left flank and the Kerala footballer set up the equaliser in the 90th-minute. The 23-year-old dribbled past Anirudh Thapa with ease before cutting the ball back for Krouma to deposit it into the far bottom corner with a neat right-footed shot. 

    Mohun Bagan will next play host to Ravshan in the AFC Group stage fixture in the mid-week, before taking on reigning Duran Cup winners North East United FC in the ISL on Monday (September 23). Mumbai City, on the other hand, will travel to Jamshedpur on Saturday (September 21). 

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2024-25 kicks off with clash of the titans in Kolkata scr

    Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2024-25 kicks off with clash of the titans in Kolkata

    football Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion scr

    Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

    football ISL 2024 Kicks Off: Kerala Blasters Eye Maiden Title, New Rules Introduced scr

    Indian Super League 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aim for first title as ISL Kicks Off

    football Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager agrees new three-year deal, set to stay still 2027 scr

    Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager agrees new three-year deal, set to stay still 2027

    football FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH) scr

    FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 14: Check price of 22k, 24k gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 14: Check price of 22k, 24k gold

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check Sept 14 city-wise rates vkp

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check Sept 14 city-wise rates

    cricket Vishnu Vinod smashed fastest century in KCL as Thrissur Titans beat Alleppey Ripples scr

    KCL: Vishnu Vinod's blistering century powers Thrissur Titans to eight-wicket win against Alleppey Ripples

    Smiley face mermaid & more: Salt deposits reveals Mars was once covered by water 3.5 billion years ago snt

    Smiley-face, mermaid & more: Salt deposits reveals Mars was once covered by water 3.5 billion years ago | PICS

    Check your daily horoscope: September 14, 2024 - Taurus may have difficult day, good day for Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 14, 2024 - Taurus may have difficult day, good day for Pisces and more

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon