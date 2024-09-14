ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener

Mohun Bagan struck twice in the firs-half courtesy of Tiri's own goal and Alberto Rodriguez's 28th-minute strike. But the Islanders fought back in the second half, pulled one back through Tiri's 70th-minute effort, before Thaer Krouma's late equaliser shared the spoils in Kolkata.

Mumbai City FC came from behind to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 opener at Sal Lake Stadium on Friday. The hosts struck twice in the firs-half courtesy of Tiri's own goal and Alberto Rodriguez's strike. The Islanders pulled one back through Tiri 20 minutes from time, before Thaer Krouma's late equaliser shared the spoils in Kolkata.

Mumbai City's Bipin Singh put the ball inside the net within the opening four minutes but it was ruled out for off side. Nevertheless, the hosts drew the first blood five minutes later thanks to Liston Colaco, whose cross from the left bounced off keeper Phurba Lachenpa, before deflecting off Tiri and going into the back of net.

Mumbai City could have equalised in the 14th-minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte delivered a pin pint cross from the right, but Nikos Karelis failed to keep his header on target. The Mariners doubled the lead in the 28th-minuite. Right-back Ashish Rai's cross to the far post was headed back into the danger area by Greg Stewart and Rodriguez slotted home from 12 yards.

After the interval, the Islanders kept pushing for their first goal of the season and deservedly got it in the 70th-minute. Tiri and Subhasish battled to get on the end of substitute Noufal PN's cross, and the ball bounced in the Spaniard's favour, who struck home from close range.

Noufal was a live wire down the left flank and the Kerala footballer set up the equaliser in the 90th-minute. The 23-year-old dribbled past Anirudh Thapa with ease before cutting the ball back for Krouma to deposit it into the far bottom corner with a neat right-footed shot.

Mohun Bagan will next play host to Ravshan in the AFC Group stage fixture in the mid-week, before taking on reigning Duran Cup winners North East United FC in the ISL on Monday (September 23). Mumbai City, on the other hand, will travel to Jamshedpur on Saturday (September 21).

