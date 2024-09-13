Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

The Portuguese superstar is the most followed individual on Instagram (600million), and recently started his YouTube channel 'UR. Cristiano.' The channel has registered over 60 million subscribers in less than a month. He has more than 100 million on X and 170 million on Facebook.

One of the greatest football players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, created history on social media, becoming the first ever to hit a cumulative figure of 1 billion followers. The Portuguese superstar is the most followed individual on Instagram (600million), and recently started his YouTube channel 'UR. Cristiano.' The channel has registered over 60 million subscribers in less than a month. He has more than 100 million on X and 170 million on Facebook.

The Al Nassr star announced the news on social media. Taking to X, he wrote, "We've made history-1 Billion followers! This is more than just a number- it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond."

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.” Ronaldo wrote on social media.

Ronaldo recently breached the 900 career-goal mark, after scoring in Portugal's UEFA Nations League matches, and the 39-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. The five-time Ballon D'or winner is poised to reach unprecedented heights, probably breach the thousand goal mark.

