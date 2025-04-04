Panchayat Season 4 Release Date OUT: Check all details here

Entertainment
Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek Tripathi is back as Secretary Ji; the hit Prime Video show is ready for release soon.
The comedy-drama, whose first season premiered on Prime Video in April 2020, became an instant hit and received tremendous reactions.
The second season of Panchayat was released in May 2022. This was also well-liked by the audience.
With the dialogue 'Dekh Rahe Ho Vinod', the third season of Panchayat was also praised by critics.
Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), this series revolves around the life of Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), who is an engineering graduate.
Due to lack of better job opportunities, Abhishek is working as a secretary in a Panchayat office in the remote Phulera village of Uttar Pradesh.
The Panchayat web series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar. The maker has announced the new season on completion of five years of the show.
Apart from Abhishek Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha have played important roles in Panchayat.
According to Panchayat maker, the fourth season promises to have more drama, laughter and heart-touching moments from Phulera, which will take the fans to a different world.
Prime Video has announced its new season on April 3. The fourth season of the series Panchayat has been renewed, which will stream on July 2.
Smriti Irani to Mouni Roy: See the no-makeup looks of KSBKBT actresses
Manoj Kumar: A look at the life and career of a Bollywood legend
Akshay Kumar's Box Office Hits: A 5-year performance review
Jey Uso vs Gunther: Records and accomplishments of Wrestlemania rivals