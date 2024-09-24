Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann shocked by Ter Stegen's injury

Ter Stegen has been Germany's No.1 goalkeeper since Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from international football last month. The 32-year-old played in both the Nations League matches, against Hungary and Netherlands, in September, taking his tally to 42 international caps.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has said news of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's serious knee injury has come as a major shock to them as the Barcelona captain is set to be sidelined for around seven months. The 32-year-old injured his right knee during Blaugrana's 5-1 La Liga-win away to Villarreal at El Madrigal on Sunday.

Also read: Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery

Ter Stegen suffered a complete rupture of the patella tendon on his right knee. "Tests carried out on the first team player, Marc ter Stegen confirm that he has a complete rupture in the patella tendon in his right knee. On Monday afternoon he will undergo a surgical process and once complete a new update will be released." Barcelona said in a statement.

The Germany international sustained the injury in the first-half of the match, while trying to collect an aerial ball. The goalkeeper landed awkwardly on his right knee and looked in extreme pain before being taken off the pitch on a stretcher. He has injured the same knee in the past and has gone under the knife in order to recover and return to the field.

The 32-year-old has successfully undergone surgery on his injured knee on Monday "First team player Marc Andre ter Stegen underwent successful surgery this afternoon on a patellar tendon injury in his right knee, performed by Dr Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services at the Hospital de Barcelona. He will be unavailable for selection until he has fully recovered." the La Liga club said in a statement.

Ter Stegen has been Germany's No.1 goalkeeper since Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from international football last month. The 32-year-old played in both the Nations League matches against Hungary and Netherlands in September, taking his tally to 42 international caps.

"The news of Marc's injury was a big shock for us, We will miss him a lot on and off the pitch, We wish Marc all the best, we will always be there for him on his way back." Nagelsmann told the German FA (DFB) website on Monday.

Germany are currently sitting at the top of League A Group 3 in the Nations League standings and will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Netherlands next month. Ter Stegen's injury could be a blow for Die Mannschaft as the back up goalkeepers are inexperienced at the international level. Alexander Nubel and Oliver Baumann, who were selected as Ter Stegen's back up in September are yet to make their national team debut. Meanwhile Fulham's Bernd Leno, who has played nine matches for Germany, was previously included in the national team back in March this year.

Also read: Rodri injury: Manchester City midfielder ruled out for rest of season-reports

Latest Videos