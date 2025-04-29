Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Cabinet Committee for Security (CCS) meeting in Delhi on Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Cabinet Committee for Security (CCS) meeting in Delhi tomorrow, (April 30) on Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the second key security meet since the terror attack on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

The meeting, expected at 11 am, comes amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan. India has already decided to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, described as an “act of war” by the neighbouring country, shut down border crossings and blocked some YouTube channels and X handles.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are the other members of the CCS.

The CCS meeting will be followed by that of the cabinet committee on economic affairs. A cabinet meeting is also planned for the morning, according to reports.

India's tough decisions at 1st CCS meet

In the first CCS meet held on April 23, a day after the terror attack, India decided upon the following measures:

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025.

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025.

The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.