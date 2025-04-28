Liverpool's Premier League title triumph sparked jubilant celebrations at Anfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold leading the charge. The 5-1 victory over Tottenham secured a record-equalling 20th top-flight title for the Reds, drawing them level with arch-rivals Manchester United.

Alexander-Arnold leading the celebrations has fueled the speculations that this might have been his final season at Liverpool. The player also shared a video on X of the team's wild dressing room celebrations. The squad, donning special 'Champions 24/25' home jerseys, danced and sang 'Freed From Desire' while enjoying non-alcoholic beer.

Reports suggest Alexander-Arnold may join Real Madrid as a free agent, but teammate Cody Gakpo hinted that the defender might stay at Liverpool.

Gakpo's Comments Speaking to LFCTV, Gakpo expressed his hopes for the team's future, saying, "Now with Mo and Virgil staying – and hopefully Trent as well – then you can keep building on that team for many years to come." While Gakpo's comments are not conclusive, they suggest that Alexander-Arnold might reconsider his departure.

With Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah already committing to contract extensions, Liverpool fans are optimistic about the team's future. If Alexander-Arnold decides to stay, it would be a significant boost to the squad, allowing them to build on their current success.