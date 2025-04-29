India has banned the official X account of Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for spreading disinformation and fake news on Jammu & Kashmir and supporting and sponsoring terrorism in India.

India has banned the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for spreading disinformation and fake news on Jammu & Kashmir. Asif's Instagram account has also been blocked for reportedly supporting and sponsoring terrorism in India.

The development comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that happened on April 22, claiming lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan's defence minister said a military incursion by neighbouring India was imminent in the aftermath of a deadly militant attack on tourists in Kashmir last week, as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations.

"We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken," Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters in an interview at his office in Islamabad.

Asif said India's rhetoric was ramping up and that Pakistan's military had briefed the government on the possibility of an Indian attack.

India's foreign and defence ministries have not yet responded to the comments.

Pahalgam attack fallout: 16 Pakistani YT channels BANNED in India

India on Monday banned 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels with a total of 63 million subscribers for spreading fake news, disinformation and Pakistani deep state propaganda on terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The YouTube channels were banned on the Union Home Ministry's recommendations.

The banned platforms include YouTube channels of news outlets Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News and Suno News. YouTube channels of journalists Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema and Muneeb Farooq have also been banned. Other handles that have been banned include The Pakistan Reference, Samaa Sports, Uzair Cricket and Razi Naama.

Delhi and Islamabad have taken a raft of measures against each other since the Kashmir attack. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty - an important river-sharing pact. Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

Asif said it was an "act of war" to deprive vulnerable areas of water, and that the treaty, which has weathered past conflicts, was backed by international guarantors.

"We have already gone to relevant quarters as far this treaty is concerned," he said, calling on the international community and the World Bank to protect the pact.