Liverpool have emerged as the 2024-25 Premier League champions following a dominant 5-1 over Tottenham Hotspur at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday, April 27. Arne Slot-led The Reds equalled Manchester United’s record of 20 titles in the history of the Premier League.

Liverpool have been leading the Premier League points table throughout the season thus far and they were just one point away from securing the title. Two consecutive wins over West Ham United and Leicester had brought Liverpool closer to clinching the prestigious domestic title and they finally clinched it in style with a dominant win over Tottenham Hotspur. It was the first Premier League title win for The Reds without Jurgen Klopp at the helm as the manager of the team.

Liverpool clinched the second title since the beginning of the Premier League in 1992, with the first coming under Jurgen Klopp in the 2019-20 season. After Manchester City’s dominance in the English top-flight league over the last five seasons, The Reds have finally broken through to reclaim their place at the summit, signalling a new era at Anfield under Arne Slott’s leadership.

Adding to the celebrations, Liverpool also renewed the contracts of star forward Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, giving loyal fans even more reason to rejoice.

Liverpool players go wild in their celebrations

After finally securing their Premier League title, Liverpool players could not contain their happiness as they celebrated the team’s triumph with champagne, dance moves, and loud cheers in the dressing room.

In a video posted by Liverpool on its Instagram handle, players can be seen celebrating the victory by throwing champagne on each other, which is a common sporting celebration often used to celebrate wins or milestones. Along with the video, Liverpool wrote, “Campione, campione olé olé olé”, which is a popular Italian chant often sung by players and fans to celebrate the championship.

Liverpool unveiled a special home jersey with ‘Champions 24/25' written on it.

Trent-Alexander Arnold posted a video on his Twitter handle (formerly), where the defender and his jubilant teammates can be seen dancing in the dressing room with non-alcoholic beer. The entire squad wore a special home jersey with ‘Champions 24/25' written on it.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, who recently renewed his contract at Liverpool a couple of weeks before The Reds Premier League triumph, posed for a celebration selfie with a sea of supporters after being passed a phone from the crowd after Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur at the Anfield.

Liverpool clinched their 20th Premier League title with four matches to spare. They are now 15 points clear of second-placed Arsenal. Liverpool have currently accumulated 82 points from 25 points and seven draws in their seven outings in the ongoing Premier League season. Arne Slot-led side will officially lift their Premier League trophy when they take on Crystal Palace at the Anfield on May 25.

How Liverpool secured a dominant win over Tottenham Hotspur?

Liverpool had an early setback in the first half as Tottenham Hotspur’s Dominic Solenke opened the scoring. However, the home side managed to come back in the first half itself as Luiz Diaz, Alex Mac Allister, and Cody Gapko netted a goal each in the 16th, 24th, and 34th minutes to give Liverpool a commanding 3-1 lead going into the break.

In the second half, Mohamed Salah added the fourth goal in the 63rd minute to extend Liverpool lead to 4-1. By the time, The Reds had already sealed the game, but Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie netted a own goal which gave Liverpool a 5-1 lead, sealing a dominant victory and ensuring their title celebration could begin in earnest.