Salah's selfie during Liverpool's Premier League triumph: Spontaneous or marketing stunt?
Mohamed Salah’s selfie celebration during Liverpool’s title-clinching win sparks fan backlash over claims of a staged marketing stunt.
Liverpool Seal 20th Top-Flight Title in Style
Liverpool clinched a record-equalling 20th top-flight title on Sunday after thrashing Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield. Goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and an own goal ensured a perfect day for the Reds as they celebrated yet another Premier League triumph.
Mohamed Salah, who tops the standings for both goals and assists this season and is just one involvement away from tying the all-time Premier League single-season record, was desperate to get on the scoresheet. His opportunity arrived in the 63rd minute — and with it came a highly talked-about celebration.
Salah’s Selfie Celebration Raises Eyebrows
After scoring, Salah radically altered his usual celebration style by grabbing a phone from what appeared to be a fan in the crowd before posing for a selfie with jubilant supporters. The 32-year-old forward, who recently signed a lucrative two-year extension with Liverpool until 2027, was seen joyfully engaging with the Anfield faithful.
However, further inspection revealed that Salah had been handed the phone by a woman in Liverpool club gear, sporting what appeared to be accreditation around her neck. The device was identified as the Google Pixel 9 — the flagship model of one of Liverpool's major sponsors.
Fans Cry Foul Over 'Staged' Moment
The scene did not sit well with many fans online, who accused the celebration of being a marketing stunt. Displeasure was rife across social media platforms, with fans calling out the apparent pre-planned nature of the event.
"Someone who works for the club passing him the phone they have been advertising... it’s so staged, nothing authentic about them," wrote the user All Everton on X, expressing fury over the moment.
Another fan added: "A goal in the game that wins you the title, just go f***ing mad. That’s embarrassing."
Further criticism came with posts like: "Salah selling out by performing a pre-planned goal celebration by taking a photo on a Google Pixel phone instead of living in the moment.. is such a perfect reflection of LFC & its camera wielding fanbase."
A third fan noted, "He got the sponsor moment for the Google Pixel 9," while a fourth chimed in: "Salah with the Google Pixel out again taking a photo with the Liverpool squad this time. Can we all accept that it was a well choreographed advert now?"
Google Pixel Partnership and Post-Match Celebrations
Liverpool had announced a 'long-term partnership' with Google Pixel in 2023. A statement from the club read: "LFC and Google Pixel will work with the club's men's and women's teams to create exclusive content as well as deeper, tech-driven experiences, using Google's AI-powered camera features on the device to amplify fan experiences across Anfield and Prenton Park, as well as for fans watching at home."
After the final whistle on Sunday, Salah was again seen playing the photographer, snapping pictures of the Liverpool squad as they celebrated their historic victory.
Reflecting on the title win, Salah said: "Without Sadio [Mane], without Jurgen, without Bobby [Firmino] — without everybody it feels more special. We have a different group now, different manager. To be able to do it again is something special."
Arne Slot and the Fans' Emotional Scenes
New Reds boss Arne Slot shared his emotions after the victory, admitting: "The only moment I was emotional today was when we arrived at the stadium. You could see what it meant for the people. Everyone inside the bus felt a responsibility. It was impossible for us to lose this game of football."
As for his own celebration plans, Slot added humorously: "I will probably celebrate with a glass of beer or two, or three."
Anfield was a cauldron of noise throughout the match, with the atmosphere spilling over into the streets. Thousands of supporters packed Anfield Road, scaling railings and rooftops, with some even climbing onto a passing Greggs van to catch a glimpse of the celebrations. In several areas, thick clouds of red smoke created a stunning, if almost impenetrable, atmosphere as Liverpool fans basked in the glory of another memorable title win.