Image Credit : Getty

The scene did not sit well with many fans online, who accused the celebration of being a marketing stunt. Displeasure was rife across social media platforms, with fans calling out the apparent pre-planned nature of the event.

"Someone who works for the club passing him the phone they have been advertising... it’s so staged, nothing authentic about them," wrote the user All Everton on X, expressing fury over the moment.

Another fan added: "A goal in the game that wins you the title, just go f***ing mad. That’s embarrassing."

Further criticism came with posts like: "Salah selling out by performing a pre-planned goal celebration by taking a photo on a Google Pixel phone instead of living in the moment.. is such a perfect reflection of LFC & its camera wielding fanbase."

A third fan noted, "He got the sponsor moment for the Google Pixel 9," while a fourth chimed in: "Salah with the Google Pixel out again taking a photo with the Liverpool squad this time. Can we all accept that it was a well choreographed advert now?"