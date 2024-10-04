Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains shock Marcus Rashford substitution against Porto

Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's best performer in the first-half having scored the opening goal and set up Rasmus Hojlund for the second.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag substituted Marcus Rashford at half-time as his team secured a 3-3 draw away to Porto in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (local time). The English winger was United's best performer in the opening half, having scored the opening goal with his trademark run down the left flank in the first seven minutes.

13 minutes later, Rashford set up Rasmus Hojlund to double the lead at Estadio do Dragao. However, the hosts fought back to level the score thanks to one goal each from Pepe and Samu Omorodion. At the half-time break, Ten Hag replaced Rashford with Alejandro Garnacho. The Dutch tactician blamed the England international for Porto's opening goal.

“I have to watch it back and over the left side, definitely we didn’t defend well tonight. Marcus also played a part in this but as I say it had to do with Garnacho coming on – and nothing against Rashford. We have to rotate. We have a tough game on Sunday [at Villa Park] and we need players fresh,” Ten Hag said.

Manchester United defenders were at sixes and sevens in the second-half and struggled to coupe with Porto's quick counter attacks. Five minutes into the second-half, Omorodian netted his second of the night as the Dragons completed a remarkable turnaround in front of their own supporters. Things got worse for the Red Devils as Bruno Fernandes was sent off for high boot nine minutes from time.

“Then it’s really tough as we address it in half-time and then you concede the third one, so unnecessary. So it’s no good defending again and it’s also to do with some willingness.

“But after such a moment I have to praise the guys: how they return in the game, how they fight, how we find a way to get the equaliser.”

Porto failed to capitalise on the man advantage and were punished by Harry Maguire in the first minute of injury time. The defender headed home from Christian Eriksen's corner kick to make the score 3-3 and snatch a Europa League point away from home.

However Ten Hag's side have won only three of their first 10 matches of the season. The Red Devils are now winless in their last four games in all competitions. United were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Twente in their Europa League opener at Old Trafford last month, before suffering a humiliating 3-0 home-defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League.

“We will get there, don’t judge us in this moment,” said Ten Hag. “Judge us in the end of the season. We will improve, we have two seasons where we achieved finals. Just wait, we will develop and progress this team.”

