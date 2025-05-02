US Vice President JD Vance urged India to respond cautiously to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, while calling on Pakistan to cooperate in finding the attackers and avoiding a wider regional conflict.

United States Vice President JD Vance has called for calm and caution following last month’s brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead.

In his first detailed public remarks since the incident, Vance expressed sorrow over the attack and urged India to avoid actions that might trigger a wider regional conflict with Pakistan.

Speaking during a podcast interview on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier on Thursday, JD Vance said, “Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict.”

He added that the US wants Pakistan to cooperate with India to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice. “We hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they’re responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with,” he said.

In his interview, Vance added, “I’m worried about any time you see a hotspot breaking out, especially between two nuclear powers.”

The US Vice President’s comments carry special weight as they represent the most direct reference yet by a top American official suggesting that Pakistan-based terrorists may have played a role in the Pahalgam carnage. Although US President Donald Trump and other senior officials have condemned the attack, they have stopped short of naming Pakistan.

JD Vance’s remarks come at a critical time, as tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply since the April 22 attack in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam. The terrorists had targeted an area accessible only by foot or pony, killing 25 tourists and one local guide, making it one of the worst attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

The attack took place while Vice President Vance and his wife Usha were on a four-day visit to India. Shortly after the incident, Vance posted a message on X expressing grief and solidarity with the victims: “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stepped in diplomatically. On Wednesday, Rubio spoke to both Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He reportedly urged Pakistan to fully cooperate in the investigation and advised both countries to work on de-escalating tensions before the situation worsens.

India has not publicly responded to Vance’s remarks yet. However, senior officials have already tightened border security, and intelligence agencies are said to be investigating possible links to banned terror outfits operating from Pakistani soil.

The Pahalgam attack, while shocking in its brutality, has reignited global concern over terrorism in South Asia. It has also put renewed pressure on Islamabad to act against extremist groups operating within its borders.

With the United States publicly calling for restraint, all eyes are now on New Delhi and Islamabad—and how they choose to respond in the days ahead.