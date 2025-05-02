The Left government's support for private partnership is commendable. Modi highlighted the communist minister's acknowledgment of Adani as their partner, signifying a change.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a subtle dig at the opposition alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said many will lose sleep as he shared the stage with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. PM Modi was delivering a speech after inaugurating the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, a landmark ₹8,900 crore project set to transform India’s maritime infrastructure.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a strong pillar of the INDI alliance. Shashi Tharoor is also here. This event is going to disturb the sleep of many,” PM Modi said. He also used Ports Minister VN Vasavan’s speech to highlight the Communist government's support for private partnerships, stressing that the minister's statement that Adani is their partner signifies a change.

The Prime Minister spoke in Malayalam, highlighting the achievements and potential of the project. He also clarified that the port will provide new economic stability to Kerala and the country. The Prime Minister said that the country's port cities are the main centers of the developed India vision. "I saw Vizhinjam Port. People from Gujarat will be angry with Adani for building such a big port in Kerala," Modi said in his speech.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Union Ministers V. Muraleedharan and Suresh Gopi, Minister VN. Vasavan, MPs Shashi Tharoor and John Brittas, MLA M. Vincent, Mayor Arya Rajendran, among others attended the event.

The Prime Minister, who arrived at the port by helicopter in the morning, visited the project area before reaching the stage. Here, he saw the ministers, MPs, and MLAs on the stage and greeted the audience. BJP workers in the audience welcomed him with cheers. Later, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani personally came and garlanded the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister lists Central projects

At the Vizhinjam venue, the Prime Minister listed central projects. The Kollam and Alappuzha bypasses were completed quickly by the Central government. Kerala's development has been realized through central projects. The Prime Minister added that fishermen were also given primary consideration.

