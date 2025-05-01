Image Credit : Getty

Yamal’s star has soared off the pitch too. In 2024, he was the most-searched athlete in Spain and the second-most in the UK. But fame hasn’t come without hardship.

Following Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph — where Yamal was named Young Player of the Tournament — tragedy struck. His father, Mounir Nasraoui, was stabbed multiple times after an altercation in a car park. Thankfully, he survived after being hospitalised in critical condition. The attack came just a month after Spain’s final in Berlin, casting a dark cloud over a summer that should have been celebratory.

Yamal also experienced emotional turmoil in his personal life. His very public relationship with TikTok influencer Alex Padilla came to an abrupt and controversial end. After the two were seen celebrating Spain’s Euro win together, a viral video showing Padilla on another boy’s lap fueled speculation and social media drama. Though it’s unclear what exactly led to the breakup, Yamal unfollowed the influencer, making headlines across Spanish media.