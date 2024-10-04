Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United rescue a point in Porto, Tottenham beat Ferencvaros

Harry Maguire's scored a 91st minute equaliser as Manchester United played out a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Porto. Tottenham beat Ferencvaros courtesy of one goal each from Pape Sarr and Brennan Johnson.

Harry Maguire scored a last-ditch equaliser as Manchester United earned a 3-3 Europa League draw away to FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao on Thursday night (local time). It was a priceless equaliser from the central defender as the Red Devils were moments away from their fourth loss in 10 games to start the season. Meanwhile, the Erik ten Hag's side ended the match with a man-less after Bruno Fernandes was sent off nine minutes from time.

Manchester United drew the first blood inside the opening seven minutes courtesy of Marcus Rashford's impressive individual play. The English winger made a darting run down the left flank, cut inside, wriggled by two Porto defenders, before drilling home past goalkeeper Diego Costa at the near post.

The visitors doubled the lead in the 20th-minute. Rasmus Hojlund finished off a swift United attack. Once again Costa was beaten at the near post. However, Porto came roaring back. After United keeper Onana made a stunning save to deny an own goal by Noussair Mazraoui, Brazilian winger Pepe reacted quickly to nod home the rebound in the 27th-minute.

Seven minutes later, the hosts leveled the score as Joao Mario'c cross was headed home by Samu Omorodion. The Spanish striker then completed his double five minutes after the break. Pepe made a darting run down the right channel before cutting it back for the 20-year-old to smash home 10 yards out.

Things got worse for United as captain Fernandes was sent off for his second yellow card offence in the final stages of the match. The Portugal international received his marching orders for a high boot. It was the playmaker's second successive sent off having received a red card in the 3-0 Premier League loss at home to Tottenham.

The hosts could have extended their lead and sealed the victory, but failed take advantage of a man-less United. Porto were made to pay for that as Maguire headed home from a corner kick. Ten Hag's side have won only three of their first 10 matches of the season.

Ferencvaros 1-2 Tottenham

In the other Europa League match of the day, Tottenham got the better of Ferencvaors 2-1 in Budapest. Spurs took the lead through Pape Sarr's close range finish inside the opening 23 minutes.

The visitors doubled their lead four minutes from time when substitute Brennan Johnson collected the ball from Moore and slotted home with a low shot, which bounced in off the post.

It was the 23-year-old's fifth goal in five games. Ferencvaros pulled one back in the 90th-minute as Barnabas Varga finished off a left-wing cross from Cristian Ramirez. Tottenham now have six points from six, having started their continental campaign with a thumping 3-0 win away to Qarabag.

