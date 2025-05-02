English

Football transfer rumors: De Jong to Emi Martinez, latest updates

The summer transfer window is approaching, and rumors are swirling about potential moves. Here are the latest transfer rumors.

sports May 02 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
Franco Mastantuono

Barcelona have joined the race to sign River Plate's 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono. Real Madrid are said to be frontrunners, while Chelsea and Manchester United interested.

Yann Bisseck

Tottenham and West Ham are rivalling Manchester United for Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck, who is expected to be available for €55m (£46.7m).

Alejandro Grimaldo

Barcelona are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo as their new left-back.

Nico Paz

Real Madrid are planning to snap up Como playmaker Nico Paz as the long-term successor to Luka Modric.

Alexander Isak

Despite his steep asking price, Arsenal and Liverpool both rate Alexander Isak as their first-choice striker target.

Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton will cost at least £80m if he is to join Liverpool this summer.

Emi Martinez

Aston Villa are bracing themselves for offers from Saudi Arabia for goalkeeper Emi Martinez and forward Leon Bailey.

Ademola Lookman

Barcelona have shifted their focus from Nico Williams to Atalanta's €50m (£42.4m) forward Ademola Lookman.

Nico Williams

Apart from Barcelona, Nico Williams is also a target for Arsenal and Chelsea.

Angelo Stiller

Liverpool are willing to spend €60m (£50.9m) on Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller. The 24-year-old has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. 

Christopher Nkunku

Liverpool have begun negotiations with Chelsea's wantaway forward Christopher Nkunku.

