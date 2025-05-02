Image Credit : Getty

Footballing icon David Beckham turned 50 on Friday, marking a milestone birthday for a man whose name transcends sport. From audacious goals and emotional redemptions to international heartbreak and ultimate triumphs, Beckham's two-decade-long playing career was nothing short of extraordinary.

As tributes pour in from across the globe, the PA news agency takes a nostalgic look back at 10 of the most iconic moments from the career of the former England captain, who not only defined a generation on the pitch but became a cultural phenomenon off it.