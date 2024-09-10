Colombia vs Argentina: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups

Argentina are heading into the match on the back of c comprehensive 3-0 home-win against Chile last week, while Colombia secured a come-from-behind 1-1 draw away to Peru last time out.

2024 Copa America finalists Colombia and Argentina will once again go head-to-head, this time in the World Cup qualifier at Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday (local time). La Albiceleste, who secured a second successive Continental title in USA back in July, defeated Chile 3-0 last week, while the hosts are heading into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Peru.

Colombia reached their fist final in 23 years when they edged past Uruguay 1-0 in the Copa America semis earlier this year. The result extended their unbeaten run to 25 games under Nestor Lorenzo. However, Los Cafeteros couldn't get the better of Argentina in the title-decider losing 1-0 courtesy of Lautaro Martinez's 112th-minute strike.

Lorenzo's side avoided defeat in their first outing post-Copa, coming from from behind to earn a point against Peru on September 6 (local time). Liverpool man Luis Diaz's 82nd-minute header canceled out Alexander Callens' 68th-minute opener at Estadio Nacional de Lima. The result took Colombia to 13 points, and they now sit third in the ten-team table.

Argentina, on the other hand, put three goals past Chile without reply in their first home-match since the Copa America triumph. La Albiceleste broke the dead lock through Alexis Mac Alister's 48th-minute effort. Julian Alvarez doubled the lead with a thunderous strike six minutes from time and Paulo Dybala 91st-minute effort completed the drubbing. It leaves Lionel Scaloni's men on 18 points from possible 21, four clear of second-placed Uruguay.

Probable Lineups

Colombia probable starting lineup: Vargas, Munoz, Lucumi, Mina, Mojica, Rios, Lerma, Arias, James, Duran, Diaz

Argentina probable starting lineup: E Martinez, Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Li Martinez, De Paul, Mac Allister, En Fernandez, Lo Celso, Alvarez, La Martinez

Colombia vs Argentina schedule and fixture

The CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Colombia and Argentina will take place at Estadio Metropolitano on Wednesday (September 11) at 2:00 AM IST.

Colombia vs Argentina live streaming details

The live streaming of the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be available on Fancode in India. Meanwhile, football fans in Argentina can watch the match on TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, and TyC Sports Argentina. Those in Colombia can catch the live action via Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television and Deportes RCN En Vivo.

