Chinese Football Association bans 38 players, 5 officials for life in match-fixing and corruption scandal

The Chinese Football Association has announced lifetime bans on 43 individuals following a comprehensive investigation into match-fixing and corruption in Chinese football. The sweeping sanctions mark one of the most significant crackdowns in the history of the sport in China, as the country battles to restore integrity within its domestic leagues.

The investigation, which spanned two years, involved the scrutiny of 120 matches and implicated 128 suspects across 41 clubs. According to reports from Xinhua News Agency, Zhang Xiaopeng, a senior police official involved in the investigation, revealed that the probe uncovered widespread corruption, including online gambling, match-fixing, and bribery among both players and club officials.

The bans were imposed on 38 players and five club officials. Among those facing lifetime bans are prominent former Chinese internationals such as Jin Jingdao, Guo Tianyu, and Gu Chao, all of whom had significant reputations within the Chinese footballing community.

In addition to the lifetime bans, some players and officials received shorter suspensions, particularly those who had relocated to China from abroad to play for lucrative salaries. While specific details regarding these foreign players' involvement were not fully disclosed, their reduced penalties indicate varying degrees of involvement in the scandal.

Zhang Xiaopeng emphasized that the investigation revealed not only match-fixing and bribery but also ties to extensive online gambling rings that had heavily infiltrated Chinese football over recent years.

This corruption scandal comes as a significant blow to Chinese football, which has been working to develop its domestic leagues and raise its profile internationally. The crackdown is part of a broader effort by Chinese authorities to curb corruption in the sport and implement stricter governance.

The timing of the bans adds further pressure to China’s national football team, which is currently engaged in Asian qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On Tuesday, China was set to face Saudi Arabia in Dalian, just five days after suffering a 7-0 defeat to Japan in the second round of qualifying. The revelations of corruption may compound the team's challenges on the road to World Cup qualification.

