    Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal captain suffers ankle sprain in Norway's Nations League win

    Martin Odegaard left the pitch after receiving treatment for several minutes following a collision with Austria striker Christoph Baumgartner mid-way through the second-half. 

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard suffered an ankle injury as Norway beat Austria 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League fixture on Monday (local time). The 25-year-old left the pitch after receiving treatment for several minutes following a collision with Austria striker Christoph Baumgartner mid-way through the second-half. 

    Norway boss Stale Solbakken said it looked bad. “Martin Odegaard’s injury looked bad in the dressing room as well I saw he was sitting with the physiotherapists around him but he had no chance to continue and we know it was an ankle sprain,” the coach said to Norwegian TV2. 

    “Yes it’s a sprain, and as those of us who have played football know, with luck it can turn out ok if the ligaments aren’t torn,” the 56-year-old further said.

    Norway’s doctor Ola Sand added that the 25-year-old was doing well, but that an MRI could be carried out tomorrow.

    “Martin is doing quite well now. He got a small ankle sprain. We will see throughout the evening and tomorrow what happens next and what we will do about it. Ankle sprains are difficult to deal with straight away, so we almost have to see how things go forward. We will examine him when we are back at the hotel. Maybe we use ultrasound to look at it. If we are unsure, there will be an MRI tomorrow,” Sand said.

    Odegaard was injured when the score was 1-1. Norway drew the first blood through Felix Mayhre's ninth-minute strike, while Austria netted the equaliser eight minutes from break, thanks to Marcel Sabitzer's effort. The Lions were the the better team in the second-half and deservedly found the winner ten minutes from time through Manchester City star Erling Haaland. 

    The result helped Norway to move to the second spot in League B Group 3 standings, having collected four points from two games, level on points with first-placed Slovenia and three clear of Austria. 

    Odegaard's injury is worrying for Arsenal supporters as the Gunners are set to play North London derby away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side will then take on Atalanta in the Champions League on September 19 (local time) before facing Premier League leaders Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on September 22.

