Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2024-25: Dani Parejo's late strike helps Villareal beat Celta Vigo in a seven-goal thriller

    Dani Parejo scored in the 10th minute of injury time to help Villarreal get the better of Celta Vigo 4-3 in a La Liga fixture at El Madrigal on Monday night (August 26). The victory helped Marcelino Garcia Toral's side to move to the summit of initial Spanish top flight standings. 

    La Liga 2024-25: Dani Parejo's late strike helps Villareal beat Celta Vigo in a seven-goal thriller
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Dani Parejo scored in the 10th minute of injury time to help Villarreal get the better of Celta Vigo 4-3 in a La Liga fixture at El Madrigal on Monday night (August 26). The victory helped Marcelino Garcia Toral's side to move to the summit of the Spanish top flight standings, having collected seven points from their first three games. 

    Also read: Luis Suarez scores fastest goal in Inter Miami's history (WATCH)

    Celta Vigo took the lead inside the opening 11 minutes , when Villarreal defender Sergi Cardona made a goal-line save to deny Alfonso Gonzalez but the rebound fell to Borja Iglesias who put the ball into the back of the net with a first-time left-footed effort. In response, Alex Baena played a nice little one-two with Gerard Moreno and went through on goal but the visiting goalkeeper Ivan Villar quickly came off his line to make a brilliant save. 

    Villarreal made the core 1-1 in the 25th-minute when Cardona slammed home a corner that was nodded across the goal by Moreno at the near post.  However, Los Celeste restored their lead just five minutes later courtesy of a stunning free-kick by Oscar Minqueza. The 25-year-old Spaniard beat Villarreal-goalkeeper Diego Conde with a powerful low strike from 30 yards out. 

    Gonzalez nearly doubled the lead for the visitors, but thanks to Raul Albiol, who made a goal-line block. Three minutes into the first-half injury time, Baena's overhead ball found the run of Yeremy Pino, but the 21-year-old's header hit the bottom of the post and went out. 

    Villarreal netted their second equaliser of the night on the hour mark thanks to substitute Thierno Barry, who headed home from left-back Cardona' cross. Three minutes later, the Yellow Submarine took the lead for the first time in the match when Jailson scored an own goal after Nicolas Pepe's fine run down the right flank. 

    Ten minutes from time, Celta defender Carl Starfelt climbed the highest to head home from from Mingueza's cross. Both sides pushed for the winner and Celta hit the post before Villarreal were denied by the VAR for off side. 

    Late in the injury time, Hugo Alvarez brought down Barry inside the box and after VAR intervention, the referee awarded a penalty to the hosts.  Though Ivan Villar denied Parejo from the spot, the Spaniard slotted home from the rebound to seal the win for Toral's side. 

    Also read: EPL 2024-25: Diaz, Salah shine as Liverpool secure 2-0 win over Brentford at Anfield

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Luis Suarez scores fastest goal in Inter Miami's history (WATCH)

    Luis Suarez scores fastest goal in Inter Miami's history (WATCH)

    football Lamine Yamal breaks down Barcelona's approach after 2-1 win against Athletic: "we always aim to be aggressive" scr

    Lamine Yamal talks on Barcelona's approach after 2-1 win against Athletic: "we always aim to be aggressive"

    football Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi pleased with his side's performance in 2-0 Serie A win against Lecce scr

    Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi pleased with his side's performance in 2-0 Serie A win against Lecce

    football Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski's form after Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao scr

    Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski's form after Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao

    football Serie A 2024-25: Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu help Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0 scr

    Serie A 2024-25: Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu help Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0

    Recent Stories

    Nani on Hema Committee report: 'I am very scared of scrolling through my phone', says Telugu actor RBA

    Nani on Hema Committee report: 'I am very scared of scrolling through my phone', says Telugu actor

    Gujarat rains: Ahmedabad Airport advises passengers to monitor flight schedules AJR

    Gujarat rains: Ahmedabad Airport advises passengers to monitor flight schedules

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement snt

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement

    Malaysia charges former PM Muhyiddin Yassin with sedition over remarks about former King snt

    Malaysia charges former PM Muhyiddin Yassin with sedition over remarks about former King

    I knew everything about my team....', Aamir Khan REGRETS being absent from Junaid, Ira, Azad's lives [WATCH] ATG

    'I knew everything about my team....', Aamir Khan REGRETS being absent from Junaid, Ira, Azad's lives [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon