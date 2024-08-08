Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    5 key takeaways from Arsenal's 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen: Zinchenko's role, Jesus fitness & more (WATCH)

    Arsenal defeated German champions Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 on Wednesday evening, marking a significant step in their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

    football 5 key takeaways from Arsenal's 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen: Zinchenko's role, Jesus fitness & more (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    In a highly anticipated pre-season clash, Arsenal defeated German champions Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 on Wednesday evening, marking a significant step in their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season. This match, held at the Emirates Stadium, was the Gunners' penultimate friendly before the official start of the league campaign.

    Returning from their tour of the United States, Arsenal was welcomed back to the Emirates for the first time since narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last season, falling to Manchester City on the final day. Manager Mikel Arteta was buoyed by the return of key England internationals Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, who had recently been involved in the Euro 2024 tournament and were still shaking off some ring rust.

    In a comprehensive display, Arsenal saw goals from four different players: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. The performance highlighted the team's attacking depth and versatility. Zinchenko, notably, marked his return with a goal from outside the box, signaling that he will be a key part of Arteta's plans for the season.

    Here's a look at 5 key highlights from Arsenal's 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen:

    1. Zinchenko's Role and Future

    Oleksandr Zinchenko's performance against Bayer Leverkusen, coupled with his recent shirt number change from No. 35 to No. 17, suggests he will remain at Arsenal for the upcoming season. Despite speculation about his departure following the 42 million-pound signing of Riccardo Calafiori and the return of Jurrien Timber from injury, Zinchenko's goal and solid performance reaffirm his place in the squad. His ability to contribute both defensively and in advanced positions was on full display, especially when he played in a more attacking left-midfield role.

    2. Gabriel Jesus' Fitness a Key Concern

    Arsenal's investment in players like Calafiori and their pursuit of Mikel Merino indicate a focus on strengthening the squad, yet a new striker is not a priority. Gabriel Jesus, who has struggled with knee issues in recent seasons, remains central to Arteta’s plans. His sharpness and impressive play against Leverkusen, highlighted by a brilliant solo goal, suggest that if he stays fit, he could be pivotal for Arsenal's attacking prowess this season.

    3. A Nostalgic Reunion

    The match was notable for the reunion of familiar faces. Former Arsenal player Granit Xhaka faced his old teammates, while Xabi Alonso managed Bayer Leverkusen against Arteta, his long-time friend. The encounter was a nostalgic throwback to Arsenal's past achievements, including their legendary unbeaten season, and served as a valuable test against a strong opponent.

    4. Saka and Rice Return to Action

    The introduction of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice in the second half was a welcome sight for Arsenal fans. Both players had been given extended rest after their involvement in the Euros. Saka continued his impressive form from last season, while Rice demonstrated glimpses of his potential, suggesting that both will be crucial as the season begins. Their integration back into the team was smooth, and they are expected to be fully prepared for the Premier League opener against Wolves.

    5. Defensive Partnership Solidifies

    The return of William Saliba to the defense alongside Gabriel reaffirmed Arsenal’s defensive stability. The partnership, which has been instrumental in Arsenal's recent title challenges, was solid throughout the match, with Leverkusen finding it difficult to penetrate. The defensive solidity was evident as most of Leverkusen's attempts were dealt with effectively, underscoring the importance of this duo for Arsenal's title ambitions.

    Arsenal's 4-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen was a promising display of form and preparation as they head into the new Premier League season. The performance highlighted the team's attacking depth, the pivotal roles of key players like Zinchenko and Jesus, and the solid defensive foundation provided by Gabriel and Saliba. With the season just around the corner, Arsenal appears ready to mount another serious challenge for the Premier League title.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will work harder Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's promise after narrowly missing bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Will work harder': Mirabai Chanu's promise after narrowly missing bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    Aap haari nahi haraaya gaya hai Bajrang Punia after wrestler Vinesh Phogat announces retirement snt

    'Aap haari nahi, haraaya gaya hai': Bajrang Punia after wrestler Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

    Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr snt

    Haryana Govt to honour Vinesh Phogat as silver medallist after Paris Olympics setback, wrestler to get Rs 4 cr

    'No more strength now, Sorry...' Vinesh Phogat announces retirement day after Paris Olympics disqualification anr

    'No more strength now, Sorry...' Vinesh Phogat announces retirement day after Paris Olympics disqualification

    Wellalage 5-wicket haul fires Sri Lanka to 110-run win over India, secures 1st ODI series victory since 1997 snt

    Wellalage's 5-wicket haul fires Sri Lanka to 110-run win over India, secures 1st ODI series victory since 1997

    Recent Stories

    RBI monetary policy update: UPI tax payment limit increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh AJR

    BREAKING | RBI monetary policy update: UPI tax payment limit increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh

    Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Expected guest list and venue REVEALED! RKK

    Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Expected guest list and venue REVEALED!

    Athletics Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra's top 5 rivals for Javelin gold scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra's top 5 rivals for Javelin gold

    India closes visa centres in violence-hit Bangladesh until further notice anr

    India closes visa centres in violence-hit Bangladesh until further notice

    Ex WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passes away: Know educational background here ATG

    Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: Know educational background here

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon