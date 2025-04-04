'My elder brother, my mentor': Bhutan PM hails Modi's spiritual vision and BIMSTEC leadership (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “my elder brother and my mentor,” showering praise on the Indian leader’s role in regional leadership and his spiritual depth, during a warm interaction on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to the media, PM Tobgay recounted the personal rapport he shares with Modi, calling every meeting “very special.” “I consider PM Modi as my elder brother. He guides me, so I consider him as my mentor,” Tobgay said, expressing admiration for Modi’s leadership and India’s growing influence within the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Also read: Sheikh Hasina's extradition raised during PM Modi-Yunus talks, confirms MEA (WATCH)

Highlighting India’s central role in the grouping, Tobgay noted, “We briefly touched upon the proceedings of BIMSTEC and India's leadership role—as the largest, most populous, and most powerful member state. Prime Minister Modi has been exercising that leadership effectively. Things are finally looking good for BIMSTEC to realize its potential.”

In a strikingly personal reflection, the Bhutanese Prime Minister revealed that he recently listened to PM Modi’s interview with Lex Fridman—not just in English, but in Hindi as well, despite not fully understanding the language. “I reported to Prime Minister... I saw a spiritual leader. I felt like I was listening to a spiritual master. It was very spiritually fulfilling,” he said.

Also read: Same Trump, another era: 1987 trade rant resurfaces amid tariff rise — back when he vowed never to run | WATCH

The meeting took place during PM Modi’s visit to Thailand, where he attended the 5th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. During the visit, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to a connected, prosperous, and peaceful Bay of Bengal region, while also holding bilateral discussions with regional leaders. The summit saw renewed emphasis on strengthening regional cooperation in security, connectivity, trade, and energy.

Tobgay’s comments reflect the close and trusted ties between India and Bhutan, rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

Latest Videos