Lifestyle

Simple, easy tricks to get rid of Lizards naturally from your home

How to drive away lizards from home?

Lizards often enter homes during summer. Many people are afraid of seeing them, some simply dislike them. Follow these tips to drive lizards away from your home

Use onion and garlic!

Lizards hate the smell of onions and garlic. So, you can place garlic cloves or onion pieces near doors, windows, or in the corners of the house

Drive away lizards with camphor!

Lizards also dislike the smell of camphor. When lizards start entering the house in the evening, light camphor and let the smoke reach the corners of the house

Spray ice or cold water!

If a lizard is seen on the wall or floor, you can spray cold or ice water on it. This will make it run away

Put eggshells!

Lizards don't like the smell of eggs. So, put eggshells in the corners of the house. Doing this will make the lizards run away from the house

Put peacock feathers!

A lizard considers a peacock its enemy. That's why it is said that if you put peacock feathers in the house, lizards will not come. Putting peacock feathers also brings positivity

Spray pepper!

Spray pepper where lizards roam the most

Use coffee and tobacco!

Mix coffee powder with tobacco, make small balls, and place them in the corners of the house, near windows, and doors. Doing this will make the lizards run away from that place

