Simple, easy tricks to get rid of Lizards naturally from your home

Lizards often enter homes during summer. Many people are afraid of seeing them, some simply dislike them. Follow these tips to drive lizards away from your home
Lizards hate the smell of onions and garlic. So, you can place garlic cloves or onion pieces near doors, windows, or in the corners of the house
Lizards also dislike the smell of camphor. When lizards start entering the house in the evening, light camphor and let the smoke reach the corners of the house
If a lizard is seen on the wall or floor, you can spray cold or ice water on it. This will make it run away
Lizards don't like the smell of eggs. So, put eggshells in the corners of the house. Doing this will make the lizards run away from the house
A lizard considers a peacock its enemy. That's why it is said that if you put peacock feathers in the house, lizards will not come. Putting peacock feathers also brings positivity
Spray pepper where lizards roam the most
Mix coffee powder with tobacco, make small balls, and place them in the corners of the house, near windows, and doors. Doing this will make the lizards run away from that place
