    Zeenat Aman set to return to films alongside Shahbana Azmi, Abhay Deol; Know more

    Legendary actress Zeenat Aman is set for a comeback in 'Bun Tikki,' alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol, in a film directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and produced by Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions. Excitement abounds as industry peers and fans eagerly anticipate this iconic return to the big screen

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    Zeenat Aman, an iconic actress from the golden era of Indian cinema, is set to make her much-anticipated comeback to the silver screen. Her return to acting has generated immense excitement and interest among both her loyal fans and a new generation, thanks to her active presence on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life, as well as unheard stories from her illustrious acting career.

    The delightful news of Zeenat Aman's comeback was revealed by the renowned celebrity designer Manish Malhotra through his Instagram profile. The veteran actress will be gracing the big screen once again in the film 'Bun Tikki,' where she will share the screen with acclaimed actors Shabana Azmi, known for her role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' and the talented Abhay Deol, who rose to fame with 'Dev.D.'

    'Bun Tikki' will be helmed by the talented director Faraz Arif Ansari and will be produced under the banner of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions. The film's production team includes Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza, who are set to bring this exciting project to life.

    ALSO READ: Rajnikanth starrer 1995 blockbuster 'Muthu' to re-release in December? Here's what we know

    The announcement of Zeenat Aman's comeback has not only stirred up anticipation in her fans but also garnered praise from her peers in the industry. Actress Chitrangda Singh expressed her excitement by commenting, 'This is an amazinggg combo!'

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's surprise dance to 'Channa Mereya' at Arijit Singh concert sets stage ablaze [WATCH]

