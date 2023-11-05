Rajnikanth starrer 1995 blockbuster 'Muthu' to re-release in December? Here's what we know

The 1995 blockbuster 'Muthu,' starring Rajinikanth, is set for a re-release in December 2023. Rajinikanth has a busy slate, with cameo roles in 'Lal Salaam' and a major role in 'Thalaivar 170.' He also signed his 171st film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj

The makers of Rajinikanth's 1995 blockbuster hit, "Muthu," recently announced on social media that they plan to re-release the film in theaters in December of the current year. Rajinikanth, a legendary actor and an inspiration to many in the industry, has been captivating audiences with his remarkable performances for nearly five decades. Some of his most iconic films include "Thalapathi," "Sivaji: The Boss," "Arunachalam," and, more recently, "Petta."

The news of the film's re-release has created excitement among fans and cinephiles, as watching the charismatic actor on the big screen is always a thrilling experience. The makers of 'Muthu' shared their announcement on social media, saying, 'Muthu Re-Release This December 2023; Vandhutenu sollu. Na thirumbi vandhutenu sollu (Tell them I'm back) Fan-fav Muthu is coming back this December. Stay tuned for updates on the re-release!'

'Muthu' is a 1995 action film directed by KS Ravikumar and features a talented ensemble cast, including Meena, Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, Jayabharathi, Vadivelu, and more. The film's story revolves around a zamindar, portrayed by Sarath Babu, and his worker, played by Rajinikanth, who both fall in love with the same woman, leading to a series of intriguing incidents. The film was produced by Rajam Balachander and Pushpa Kandasamy under the banner of Kavithalayaa Productions. The music for the film was composed by AR Rahman, and Ashok Rajan handled the cinematography.

As for Rajinikanth's upcoming projects, he is set to make a cameo appearance in 'Lal Salaam,' a film starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He is also part of TJ Gnanavel's forthcoming film, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170,' which boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati. The film's production has commenced in Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.

Furthermore, the actor has signed on for his 171st film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, temporarily titled 'Thalaivar 171.' The movie features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the action sequences are choreographed by the stunt duo Anbariv. It was also reported that Raghava Lawrence is in talks to play the antagonist in the film. Rajinikanth continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, with a series of exciting projects on the horizon.

