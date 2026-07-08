Actress Zareen Khan praised 'Alliance' contestant Dollyy Javved for standing up for herself against the 'chauvinistic behaviour' of Kushal Tandon. Zareen questioned the silence of other contestants, becoming a fan of Dollyy for her strong stance.

Actress Zareen Khan has come out in support of content creator Dollyy Javved after the latest episode of 'Alliance' sparked a debate on social media over contestant Kushal Tandon's behaviour. Zareen shared a message on her Instagram Stories, praising Dollyy for standing up for herself and not tolerating the "chauvinistic" behaviour. She also questioned why other contestants had remained silent during the incident. Without mentioning Tandon, in her post, she wrote, "Kudos to Dollyy Javved for not tolerating the bad attitude and chauvinistic behaviour of a fellow male contestant. Wonder why and how the others are quietly taking it all. More power to you, girl. Main toh fan ho gayi tumhari." Take a look

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The Controversy

The controversy began in a recent episode of Alliance, where Kushal Tandon, while talking to fellow contestant Vriddhi Patwa, made a remark about Dollyy in her absence, saying that her USP was being "badtameez." When Dollyy later confronted him over the comment, Kushal walked away from the conversation.

Family and Fans React

The incident has since drawn reactions from several people on social media. A few days earlier, Dollyy's elder sister and television personality Uorfi had also slammed Kushal. In a video shared on her Instagram Story, she accused him of behaving in an entitled manner on the reality show. She also sarcastically said that if Kushal considers Dollyy a child, then the "building ke bachche" are equally uninterested in talking to "uncles."

Kushal has also been facing criticism online, with several viewers alleging that his behaviour on the show has been disrespectful towards younger contestants, including Dollyy, Vanshaj and Payal Gaming. Many fans of the show claimed that he has been targeting participants who are still trying to make a name for themselves and do not come from television or film backgrounds.

Kushal Tandon or his team has not reacted to these allegations so far.

About 'Alliance'

Produced by Banijay Asia and based on a Dutch format created by John de Mol, Alliance is a reality series built around strategy, changing alliances and unexpected twists. The series premiered on June 26, 2026, and new episodes stream daily on Prime Video. (ANI)