Actor Zareen Khan shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Parveen Khan, on her birth anniversary. Posting an old video, she promised to continue her mother's 'life mission' of ensuring everyone ate, reflecting on her deep grief.

Actor Zareen Khan is remembering her late mother, Parveen Khan, on her birth anniversary, sharing a heartfelt memory and an old video from her mother's birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Zareen posted a video and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mom. Making sure everyone ate was like her life mission and I'll make sure I continue that..."

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'A constant ache and emptiness'

Earlier in April, Zareen opened up about losing her mother with an emotional message on social media. Earlier in April, Zareen had opened up about the loss of her mother through an emotional post on social media, reflecting on her grief, love and the deep void left behind.

In a poignant message, the actor reflected on her bond with her mother, expressing grief, gratitude, and the immense void left behind. "My Mother, my first love, my best friend, my baby, my world, my everything.... It's been 10days that you are gone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

Noting that she feels a "constant ache and emptiness" without her mother, Zareen further added, "I'm not gonna write some long caption for the world to read bcoz you know exactly what I'm going through right now without you. There's a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable. Be the Chota baby you always were and enjoy your parents' love in Jannat... Until we meet again."

As per her post, Zareen Khan's mother passed away on April 8, 2026. Along with the post, Zareen also shared a video montage, featuring priceless moments with her mother, showcasing their strong and warm bond. Many reacted to the post, offering heartfelt tributes and condolences to the actor.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan starrer 'Veer'. She also featured in films like 'Ready', 'Housefull 2', 'Hate Story 2' and '1921'. She has also been a part of several music videos. (ANI)