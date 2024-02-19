Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Yodha' teaser OUT: Sidharth Malhotra fights terrorists in this aerial-action drama [WATCH]

    Sidharth Malhotra returns in 'Yodha', an action-packed thriller where he plays a commando on a high-stakes mission. Teaser out now, film hits theaters March 15, 2024

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra is making a grand return to the silver screen with his upcoming action-packed venture 'Yodha', slated to release on March 15, 2024. The highly anticipated teaser of the film has been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse into the adrenaline-pumping world of this mass-action spectacle.

    In the teaser, Sidharth Malhotra portrays the role of a valiant commando, embarking on a daring mission to rescue a hijacked plane. His portrayal exudes intensity and raw power, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await the full-scale action that 'Yodha' is poised to deliver.

    Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, 'Yodha' boasts a stellar cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. This high-octane thriller is a collaborative effort between Prime Video, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Films. The production is helmed by industry stalwarts such as Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

    Prior to the teaser launch, the creators of 'Yodha' took to social media to build excitement, sharing an engaging video announcing the teaser date. The caption hinted at the exhilarating journey ahead, promising to deliver thrills straight to the audience's screens. With the teaser now out, anticipation for the film has reached new heights, as viewers eagerly await its theatrical release.

    'Yodha' is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, offering a captivating blend of action, drama, and suspense. With Sidharth Malhotra leading the charge, supported by a talented ensemble cast, the film is primed to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. As the countdown to March 15 begins, fans can gear up for an unforgettable cinematic experience with 'Yodha'.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 3:47 PM IST
