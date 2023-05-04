Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yes! Sarath Babu is alive: Kamal Haasan deletes his condolence tweets

    On May 3, speculations regarding Sarath Babu's death started circulating on social media. Kamal Haasan, who tweeted a condolence message, then deleted it. His family, however, published a statement stating that he is alive.

    First Published May 4, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    Sarath Babu, a veteran actor, is now hospitalised and getting treatment for age-related ailments. On May 3, news of his death spread on social media. Fans and celebrities were eager to express their sympathies on social media. Later, Sarath Babu's sister denied his death and stated that he is recovering. Kamal Haasan was one of the celebs that bought into the scam. He later removed his tweet.

    On April 20, the actor, who had been ill for some months, was flown from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and admitted to AIG. According to reports, Sarath Babu had sepsis, which affected the function of his kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs. He is said to be receiving therapy for multi-organ damage.

    He has been admitted to the hospital for the second time recently. He had previously been hospitalised at a hospital in Chennai. For the uninitiated, Sepsis is a serious medical illness that need prompt care; else, it can result in multi-organ failure and be fatal. 

    Sarath Babu is alive and recovering, says family
    Sarath Babu died on May 3, according to many media outlets. His family members, however, published a statement correcting the notion. The statement read, "All the news about Sarath Babu on social media are coming wrong. Sarath Babu has recovered a bit and the room has been shifted. I hope that he will recover completely soon and talks to the media. My request is don't believe any news on social media."

    Social media was flooded with condolence comments shortly after the news of Sarath Babu's death surfaced. Kamal Haasan remembered his friend on Twitter.

    In Tamil, his tweet reads, "My dear elder brother Sarath Babu is my friend, good human, and well-wisher." There are several films and tales. Films will live on in your memory, and our tales will live on in his. "This is Kamal Haasan."

    He afterwards understood his error and removed the message. Many fans took to social media to criticise Kamal Haasan and other celebrities who expressed condolences without verifying the information.

     

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
