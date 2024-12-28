Year Ender 2024: Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt to Payal Kapadia and more won hearts worldwide

Don't forget to flip through some of the pages of 2024 that made a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of cinephiles as we get ready to rejoice in the arrival of the New Year 2025.

As the year's end approaches, cinema remains a defining one, with Indian talent - superstars and films - maintaining a major presence and having a huge impression on the worldwide glitter and glamour scene.

The year cemented the global appeal of Indian cinema and actors, with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' receiving two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards and superstar Shah Rukh Khan receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, the Pardo Alla Carriera, at the 2024 Locarno Film Festival.

As we prepare to welcome the New Year 2025, we look back at some of the pages from 2024 that left an indelible mark on cinephiles' hearts and minds.

Also Read: 'Pushpa 2' Vs 'Mufasa: The Lion King': THIS movie is ruling at the BO

Payal Kapadia's two nominations for 'All We Imagine As Light'

Payal Kapadia made history with her nomination for Best Director (Motion Picture) for 'All We Imagine As Light' at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

'All We Imagine As Light' has got two nominations, one for Best Motion Picture - (Non-English Language). Notably, this is the first time that an Indian filmmaker has been nominated in this category.

In a statement reacting to the nomination, Payal said, "I'm deeply honoured by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film. To everyone in India, All We Imagine as Light is still in theatres—please go watch it and support us!" All We Imagine As Light was released in theatres on November 22.

Shah Rukh Khan received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Locarno Film Festival.

At the 2024 Locarno Film Festival, which ran from August 7 to August 17, 2024, superstar Shah Rukh Khan received the Pardo alla Carriera, the lifetime achievement award.On August 10, Shah Rukh collected the prize at Piazza Grande, an open-air venue. One of his most famous films, 'Devdas', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was also featured at the festival.

He talked about his upcoming film 'King' and his cooperation with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject." SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King'. "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

Anasuya Sengupta's victory at Cannes

Anasuya Sengupta became the first Indian actor to receive the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Anasuya, a Kolkata native, performed outstandingly as Renuka in the film "The Shameless," directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov. The film participated in the festival's Un Certain Regard section during its 77th edition.

"This is for the queer community everywhere, and all other marginalised communities all over the world, for bravely fighting a fight they shouldn't have to fight," Anasuya passionately remarked while accepting her prize.

In addition to Anasuya's historic triumph, Shyam Benegal's masterpiece 'Manthan' received a special screening over 48 years after its original release.

Alia Bhatt's Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt debuted at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning look. She was spotted wearing a glittery silver bustier and a black off-shoulder jumpsuit. She accentuated her lips with pink makeup. Her damp hair made her even more attractive.

Alia uploaded photos of Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley, and other guests from the gala night. Alia wore a shiny silver bustier with a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit and looked stunning.

She glammed up her lips with pink lipstick. Her damp hair made her even more attractive.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Bollywood celebrity, also shocked everyone with her gorgeous appearance. The 'Jodha Akbar' actor wore a balloon hem red dress, letting her hair down and adding a splash of colour to her outfit with a vibrant red lip tone. Her stroll became even more memorable when she addressed the French audience with 'namaste'.

Guneet Monga's 'Anuja' is nominated at the Oscars 2025.

Anuja, directed by Guneet Monga, has been nominated for Best Live-Action Short Film. The film, which stars Nagesh Bhonsle, puts awareness on the critical issue of child labour in the clothing industry. The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 3, 2025.

This is Monga's third Oscar nomination. Her previous films, 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'Period: End of Sentence', won Oscars, giving fame to Indian cinema.

Aside from 'Anuja', another film still in the Oscar race is 'Santosh', a British-Indian film directed by Sandhya Suri. Santosh, which stars Shahana Goswami, is the United Kingdom's official Oscar submission. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard section earlier this year.

Also Read: Year Ender 2024: 7 iconic Bollywood movies that re-released this year

Ricky Kej earns a fourth Grammy Award nomination.

Indian artist Ricky Kej has been nominated for a 67th Grammy Award. Kej's fourth nomination follows his previous three triumphs. According to a press release, his album 'Break of Dawn' will participate in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category.

Ricky Kej commented on his nomination, saying, "I am thrilled that The Recording Academy has recognised Break of Dawn. This CD is extremely personal, representing my conviction in music's transformational power for the health and well-being of the earth and its people. I hope it motivates all of us to see music as more than simply entertainment, but also as a source of comfort and healing.

Latest Videos