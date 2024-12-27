Entertainment

'Pushpa 2' Vs 'Mufasa: The Lion King': THIS movie is ruling at the BO

Image credits: IMDb

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' sees great earnings

Allu Arjun's Telugu film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is doing great business at the box office. In 22 days, it has earned about 1585.50 crore rupees worldwide

The film that outperformed 'Pushpa 2'

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been earning tremendously since December 5th. No other film could stand before it. But now a film has arrived that has surpassed 'Pushpa 2'

The film that slowed 'Pushpa 2's' earnings

The film we are talking about is titled 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. This is the same film whose Hindi version has been voiced by Shahrukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan

'Mufasa' surpassed 'Pushpa 2' in earnings in 7 days

'Mufasa: The Lion King' has surpassed 'Pushpa 2' in terms of earnings in just 7 days. The film's worldwide collection so far has reached 1692.34 crore rupees

'Mufasa: The Lion King' is a Walt Disney film

'Mufasa: The Lion King' is an American musical drama film directed by Barry Jenkins. The film's production company is Walt Disney Pictures

What is the budget of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'?

According to reports, 'Mufasa: The Lion King' was made for about 200 million dollars, or 1711.7 crore rupees in Indian currency

Year Ender 2024: 7 iconic Bollywood movies that re-released this year

Anupamaa to YRKKH: Top Indian TV TRP report for week 51, 2024

Rupali Ganguly to Asim Riaz: Top 8 TV stars who made headlines in 2024

Chhaava to Sikander: 8 Bollywood blockbusters releasing in 2025