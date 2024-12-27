'Pushpa 2' Vs 'Mufasa: The Lion King': THIS movie is ruling at the BO

Entertainment
Allu Arjun's Telugu film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is doing great business at the box office. In 22 days, it has earned about 1585.50 crore rupees worldwide
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been earning tremendously since December 5th. No other film could stand before it. But now a film has arrived that has surpassed 'Pushpa 2'
The film we are talking about is titled 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. This is the same film whose Hindi version has been voiced by Shahrukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan
'Mufasa: The Lion King' has surpassed 'Pushpa 2' in terms of earnings in just 7 days. The film's worldwide collection so far has reached 1692.34 crore rupees
'Mufasa: The Lion King' is an American musical drama film directed by Barry Jenkins. The film's production company is Walt Disney Pictures
According to reports, 'Mufasa: The Lion King' was made for about 200 million dollars, or 1711.7 crore rupees in Indian currency
