Year Ender 2024: 7 iconic Bollywood movies that re-released this year

Several iconic Bollywood movies re-released throughout the year. Here's a list of 7 of such movies. Check out the full list

Jab We Met

This iconic Kareena Kapoor- Shahid Kapoor saw re-release on Valentine's Day i.e 14th February

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

This Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan movie re-released in 9th August

Rockstar

This Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie re-released on 17th May

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor starrer rom-com re-released on 25th October

Kal Ho Naa Ho

This iconic Shah Rukh Khan film re-released on 15th November 2024

Karan Arjun

This Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan movie re-released on 22nd November 2024

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This Shah Rukh Khan movie released on 14th February 2024

