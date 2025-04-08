Career

Top 5 Govt Colleges in UP After 12th: Admission, Courses, and Fees

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU)

BBAU in Lucknow offers courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, and Management, providing excellent career options.

Allahabad University (AU)

Allahabad University: One of India's oldest universities with a plethora of UG courses. Excellent faculty and strong career growth.

Lucknow University (LU)

New direction to career with 150+ courses: Admission can be taken in many fields including Arts, Commerce, Law, Management and Engineering at LU.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

BHU: A treasure of 190+ courses, 35+ faculties and research friendly environment makes it one of India's top universities. Great choice for UG.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

Courses like BA, BSc, BCom and a diverse campus life help in the overall development of the students.

Why Choose a Government College?

Affordable fees, great education, and a better future: Government colleges are not only budget-friendly, but also offer great career opportunities.

Start Preparing Now

Know the admission timeline and stay alert! Admissions in most colleges start from December–January. Secure your future by applying at the right time.

