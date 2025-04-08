user
user icon

Madhya Pradesh peon checks university papers in professor's absence, gets Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH)

In MP's Narmadapuram district, a peon checked exam papers at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Government PG University while the professor was ill. Video went viral, higher education department took action.

Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 8, 2025, 4:13 PM IST

In a bizarre incident, a peon at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Government PG University in Narmadapuram district, Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera checking the exam sheets in the absence of a professor. The professor was reportedly unable to check exam papers due to illness, after which the higher education department appointed a peon for the task and also paid him Rs 5,000 for the same.

The video clearly shows that the exam papers are being checked only by a peon, while this decision was taken in the absence of a professor.

Ever since the video of the peon checking exam sheets has gone viral, questions are being raised as future of the students is at stake.

After the incident, the higher education department immediately ordered an inquiry and the concerned professor was suspended. The administration is also investigating whether this decision was appropriate in the interest of the students or whether it was the result of some administrative negligence.

